LinkedIn to Come Up With Native Videos – Increase Your Visibility Further

LinkedIn has come up with native videos. Now you can record a video on any mobile device, even on computer and upload in on LinkedIn. This feature would prove to be exponentially helpful for marketing purpose as video sharing on this platform would add up to your reach and leads.

LinkedIn had been a platform that was not as exciting as any other platforms having video-sharing feature. However, now the people who specifically love to be on this platform to could make the most of videos to promote their brand, interests, knowledge, etc.

Native video is there on both mobile devices and computers. Update the app on your device, and you will see the video camera icon right there.

Native video is experiencing to get comparatively more visibility. Since, it’s reported to be given more weightage by the LinkedIn algorithm. The video can be of 3 seconds minimum and of 10 minutes maximum.

If you were live on Facebook, you can post that video taking out the most important 10-minute segment of it, saving it on your device and posting it on LinkedIn.

