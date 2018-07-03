KOTTANZ-GIFTS OF INDIA

Health and Wellness

KOTTANZ – Popularly known as the GIFTS OF INDIA, announced that they will be launching a new; wide range of corporate gifts in India.
“With 500+ products, 1,00,000+ Facebook followers; 10000+ customers around the globe, KOTTANZ has the largest collection of Handcrafted Eco-friendly Gift Hampers in India. We have been specializing in the Wedding, baby shower; Festival segment all these while; now- we see a need for a change of taste and style in gifting for corporates” – Said Ms.Mithra, Founder-Kottanz. KOTTANZ has now become a livelihood for more than 100 underprivileged families in India; with the help of branch offices located at Hyderabad, Pune, Guwahati; Odisha – goal is to create jobs for 1001 women by 2021.

