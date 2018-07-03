Business

Introducing The Wine Auction Room, A fresh approach to specialised wine auctions

Like you, we have a love of wine.

Our work in the wine industry for over 30 years has credited us with the title “Wine Maven”. We’ve grown grapes, sold prestige brands, heaved barrels and lugged cases. Each day is fuelled by our passion for wine, a thirst to grow our wine knowledge and typically presents us with crazy new adventures.

In 2018, perched in New Zealand and inspired by the fruits of our labour, we believed it was time that the loyal (and novice) wine enthusiast had access to an interesting variety of wine. So we started The Wine Auction Room. We know that we are not alone in our love for rare and fine wine and are thrilled to help others access these fine drops on the secondary market.

Join our upcoming wine auctions at The Wine Auction Room; we know you’ll be as excited as we are!

Hailing from a family steeped in hospitality, transitioning to a life-long career in and around the wine industry seemed a natural progression. During this time, I have experienced vintages in Europe, planted my own vineyard, picked grapes, represented some of New Zealand’s (and the world’s) great wineries.

It was during my time studying for the Diploma of Wine in London that I went to my first wine auction and decided that was my future. Since then I have had the privilege of being Head of the Rare and Fine Wine department for two auction houses in both New Zealand and Australia.

Read more about Reece here https://www.wineauctionroom.com/our-story/

