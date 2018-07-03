Environment

Industry Controls and Factory Automation Market 2018 Growth Analysis, Share, Opportunities, New Technologies, Development Strategy | Industry Research Report Forecast to 2022

Market Overview:-

The emergence of the information technology and adoption of the automation technologies in Industrial controls and factory automations market has revolutionized the manufacturing sectors. The automation reduces the human intervention, so the human error are reduced which is causing various industrial unit to adopt the automation systems. Robotics are mostly used in the factory automation and industry control as it leads to advantages in controlling, better precision, reducing assembly time, reduction in labor costs, and reduction in the risk of exposure to production hazards. These are the factors driving the industry control and factory automation market

Study Objectives of Global Industry controls and factory automation Market:-

  • To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next five years of various segments and sub-segments of the global Industry controls and factory automation market
  • To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth
  • To analyze the global Industry controls and factory automation market based on various factors such as supply chain analysis, and Porter’s five forces analysis
  • To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and ROW.
  • To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

Industry Top Key Players:-

  • ABB Ltd.
  • Siemens AG
  • Emerson Electric Company
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
  • Schneider Electric Se
  • General Electric Company
  • Omron Corporation
  • Rockwell Automation, Inc.
  • Yokogawa Electric Corporation
  • Nextnine Ltd.    

1. REPORT PROLOGUE

2. INTRODUCTION

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3.1. RESEARCH PROCESS

3.2. PRIMARY RESEARCH

 

4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. DRIVERS & OPPORTUNITIES

4.2. CHALLENGES & RESTRAINTS

 

5. INDUSTRY CONTROLS AND FACTORY AUTOMATION MARKET, BY Technology

5.1. INTRODUCTION

5.2. SCADA

Regional Analysis of Global Industry controls and factory automation Market:-

North America are the largest markets for industry control and factory automation market. Major players are focusing the Asian Market due to increase in industrial growth in the region. For increasing the overall revenue major players are targeting emerging countries like China and India. Therefore, Asia-Pacific region is expected to contribute significantly to the industry controls and factory automation market.

