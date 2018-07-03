Hyperthyroidism Symptoms

The thyroid gland is considered to be one among the largest endocrine glands in the body. The thyroid is a butterfly shaped gland that lies above the collar bone beneath the neck cartilage. The thyroid gland is located below the thyroid cartilage at the laryngeal prominence (Adam’s apple) in front of the neck. The gland contains two poles, upper and lower; two lobes, right and left; that are joined by the isthmus at the center of the thyroid, which is situated below the cricoid cartilage.The main function of the thyroid gland is to stimulate the rate of metabolism in the body. The parafollicular cells of the thyroid gland secrete a hormone called calcitonin, which combines together with the parathyroid hormone secreted by the parathyroid gland ( located in 2 pairs above the thyroid gland), to regulate the calcium homeostasis in the body. Get more information about Hyperthyroid Symptoms
Related Articles
Report Explores the Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market Size, Demand, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2023
In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market by services (data management solutions, quality control products), application (immunochemistry, microbiology), manufacturer type (OEMS, third-party control manufacturers) market status and […]
Ayam Birma
Bola7777 merupakan Agen Sabung Ayam yang bekerja sama dengan SV388 untuk memberikan pemain dapat memasang taruhan secara online. Ayam Birma
Global E-sports Market 2013-2023
Description : E-sports-Global Market Status and Trend Report 2013-2023 offers a comprehensive analysis on E-sports industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, delivering detailed market data and penetrating insights. No matter the client is industry insider, potential entrant or investor, the report will provides useful data and information. Key questions answered by this report include: Worldwide […]