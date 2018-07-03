Global Sentinel Node Biopsy Treatment Market Upcoming Demands Growth Analysis 2018-2023

The Report for Global Sentinel Node Biopsy Market by Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain a deeper insight of the market and industry performance.

A sentinel lymph node biopsy is a medical procedure, which involves identification, removal, and examination of the lymph node to verify the presence of cancer cells. Lymph nodes are a part of the lymphatic system which is found throughout the body and is connected to the lymph vessels. Breast cancer, melanoma, colon cancer, esophageal cancer, head and neck cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, stomach cancer, thyroid cancer are various indications for biopsy. The procedure helps the healthcare provider to determine the stage of cancer, its metastasis in order to plan a line of treatment for the patient.

Rising prevalence of various types of cancer such as breast cancer, melanoma, colon cancer and growing emphasis on women healthcare are the major drivers for the growth of the market. Additionally, increasing number of health problems women further fuel the market growth. Demand for diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer and the technologically advanced medical device is found to be increasing across the globe. Furthermore, increasing healthcare expenditure and overall growth of healthcare industry also influence the market growth. Extensive research in the field of reproductive health and diseases also boost the market. Increasing demand for new products and accessories with advent of technology in the healthcare industry also fuels the growth of the market across the globe. However, various factors restrained the market growth such as complications associated with the biopsy and unawareness among women. The global sentinel node biopsy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Top Players in Sentinel Node Biopsy Market:

Some of key the players in the market are Devicor Medical Products, Inc., part of Leica Biosystems. (Germany), C. R. Bard, Inc. (U.S.), INTRAMEDICAL IMAGING LLC (U.S.), Hilfe Engineering Corporation (India), Surgic Eye (Germany), KUB Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.(U.S.) and others.

Market Segmentation of Sentinel Node Biopsy Market:

The global sentinel node biopsy market is segmented on the basis of product, indication, and end user. On the basis of the product, the market is segmented into breast localization wire, tissue marker, gamma probe, drainage catheter, and others. On the basis of the indication, the market is segmented into breast cancer, melanoma, colon cancer, esophageal cancer, and others. On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, and others.

Regional Analysis of Sentinel Node Biopsy Market:

The Americas dominate the global sentinel node biopsy market owing to the rising number of patients with cancer, raising awareness about biopsy as a cancer diagnostic tool, and increasing government support for research & development. According to a report published by the breast cancer information and awareness, in 2017, around 252,710 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women, along with 63,410 new cases of non-invasive breast cancer.

Europe acquires the second largest share of the global sentinel node biopsy market as result of increasing focus of various government agencies on the treatment of various chronic and fatal diseases. Moreover, the growing public awareness is also expected to boost the European market. Germany is the largest market, which is driven by an increasing focus on research.

In the Asia Pacific, the market growth is driven by rising healthcare expenditure in major economies, growing the government initiatives for research & development are projected to drive the market in China and India and high prevalence of chronic diseases. Key player focuses on the Asia Pacific as a region of great opportunities in the market.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait are a major market in the Middle East due to the exponential growth of healthcare diagnostic industry and the demand for specialty care services. Whereas, the African region is expected to witness a moderate growth due to limited exposure to advanced healthcare technology devices and unawareness about sentinel node biopsy.

