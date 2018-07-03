Business

Global Customer Experience Management Market Segment Forecasts Up to 2023, Research Reports

Growing focus of business organizations on retaining their customers by providing consistent and enhanced customer experience across multiple channels is one of the key trends stimulating market growth. Cloud-based implementation of customer experience management is expected to gain traction over the forecast period.

 
 
The retail sector is one of the largest end-users segment of customer experience management software. Retailers are actively focusing on delivering enhanced customer experience while buying and interacting with the brand or the company. In current era, customers are relying on different technology to get information and to make their purchase decision. Retail companies are using structured analytics CEM technology to maintain detailed information about their customer’s profile.
 
 
Further key findings from the report suggest:
 
 
• On the basis of touch point, the call center segment was the largest segment in 2016 and is anticipated to generate revenue of over USD 1.70 billion by 2025.
 
• Based on analytical tools, speech analytics is estimated to be at the forefront of the market throughout the forecast horizon
 
• The customer experience management market in the BFSI sector is anticipated to cross the USD 7.33 billion mark by 2025
 
 
 
Table of Contents
 
 
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Research Scope & Assumptions
1.3 List of Data Sources
 
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
 
Chapter 3 Market Snapshot
3.1 Customer experience management (CEM) – Market snapshot & key buying criteria, 2014 – 2025
3.1.1 Global CEM market, 2014 – 2025
 
 

