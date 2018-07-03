Uncategorized

Effective Business Communication-Haloocom

Comment(0)

Mobility in communication is the key ingredient in Haloocom’s wide range of business communication products. Haloocom today announced the launch of its FOUR new range of business communication offering in India; Qatar
1 Haloo Xchange: End to End Business Communication system with UCaaS
2 Haloo Business: Mobility in Communication
3 Haloo Connect: Contact Centre management application
4 Haloo Optimizer: AI; Machine learning driven application
“Haloocom team brings in the expertise of developing; servicing 5000+ telecom projects around the globe; we do understand the need for an effective business communication system that is highly mobile in nature. Haloocom guarantees to bring down the telecom expense of an organization up to 75% ; Increase the productivity up to 3X – Said Mr. Levis Wilson – Founder; CEO Haloocom is clearly a channel obsessive brand, that has tailor made various channel partnership programs that strengthens the business model of a distributor, reseller; channel partner.

#410, 6th Main, 1st Cross, Sadanand Nagar
Behind RMZ infinity, Bangalore-560038
​info@haloocom.com

Related Articles
Uncategorized

European Aqua Congress

Euro Aqua Congress 2018 invites all the participants from all over the world to attend the conference during October 18-19, 2018 Paris, France. This global conference includes prompt keynote presentations, Oral talks, Poster presentations and Exhibitions. The conference runs with the theme “Advanced Technology of Aquaculture & Marine Biology” Euro aqua Congress 2018 event which […]
Uncategorized

Windshield Wiper Blades Market ;Global Development, Industry Trends, Demand and Growth Analysis and Forecasts 2018 to 2026

This research study on the Global Windshield Wiper Blades Market offers detailed and insightful information on major regional markets and related sub-markets. The information is gathered via both, but not limited to, extensive secondary research and primary research. The major secondary data sources referred for collecting information include industry journals, white papers, databases, company reports, and up-to-date […]
Uncategorized

About 14 Indian cities have alarmingly high air pollution levels, including Delhi

emedinews@gmail.com

New Delhi, 3rd May 2018: Nine out of ten people around the world breathe air containing high pollutant levels, the WHO has recently revealed. Air pollution levels remain dangerously high in many parts of the world. In addition to this, ambient and household air pollution is responsible for about seven million deaths every year. The […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *