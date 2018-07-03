Difference between Huawei E5186 and CPE B593

As a top network solution provider, Huawei LTE Gateways are an important series of wireless products for home or office networking. Huawei B593 is the world’s first 4G LTE WiFi routers with Ethernet port(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-wireless-router.html) and the new competitors are continuously presented to the public by Huawei in following years. Huawei E5186 wireless router is one of them. If you want to change the 3G router or ADSL connection to Huawei 4G Gateway, you may ask: what’s the difference between the Huawei B593 and Huawei E5186? Which one is better in performance? In this article, we will review the appearance, interfaces, specs and variant models to provide possible answers for you.

Huawei E5186 VS B593 Router Appearance and Interface

The Huawei 4G Router B593(https://www.4gltemall.com/huawei-b593-4g-lte-cpe-industrial-wireless-router.html) and E5186 are both the 4G WiFi router with Ethernet ports in traditional router shape. On the front of Huawei B593 LTE CPE, there are some indicators for Power, WLAN, WPS, Telephone, Mode, and Signal. On the Huawei E5186, it indicates Power, Mode, WiFi, Voice, and Signal. Of course, Huawei logo is with the indicators. On the back, they both have two connectors for an external antenna. The connector type is SMA. They can use the same 4G LTE External Antenna(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-antenna.html).

On the back, there is also a line of interfaces, including 4G LAN port(one for WAN/LAN), two telephone port, one USB 2.0 port and power plug port. On the Huawei E5186, there is a power button to switch on or off the power. Huawei B593 power button is at the side of the SIM card slot. The Huawei E5186 SIM card slot is also at the body side with the WPS and WIFI button. Huawei E5186 uses Micro SIM card while the first generation LTE router B593 uses standard SIM card.

Huawei B593 VS E5186 Specs and variant models

From the specs, we can’t see much difference between the two Huawei routers. Actually, as the upgraded version of Huawei B593, Huawei E5186 almost followed the design of Huawei B593 and has just little adjustment. To meet the different LTE frequency bands worldwide, Huawei had assigned many variant models for LTE CPE B593, such as B593u-12, B593s-22, B593s-82, B593u-91, B593s-850, B593s-601, B593s-516, B595s-931 etc… Huawei E5186 also has two variant models: E5186s-22a and E5186s-61a. You can check details specs of the variant models on the product page. And below the table shows the details specs of Huawei E5186 and Huawei B593 Router for reference:

Model: Huawei E5186

Product type: LTE WiFi Router

Category: LTE Cat.6

Chipset: HiSilicon LTE Cat6 Chipset

Data rates: DL 300Mbps/UL 50Mbps

Supported 4G LTE frequency bands:

Huawei E5186s-22a: Band 1/3/7/8/20/38

Huawei E5186s-61a: Band 3/7/28/40

WLAN: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz

Max supported users: 64 users

MIMO: 2 x 2 MIMO

Connector for external antenna: Two, SMA-female jacks

App management: Huawei Hilink APP

SIM Size: Micro SIM

Battery: NO

Dimensions: 190 mm × 200 mm × 32 mm

Interfaces:

* 3 x LAN port(45)

* 1 x LAN/WAN port (45)

* 2 x telephone port(RJ11)

* Two external LTE antenna ports (SMA-J1.5)

* One micro-SIM card slot

* 1 x USB 2.0 port

Other features: Firewall, CS Voice, VoIP, TR069 Remote Management, HTTP Online Upgrade, QoS, USB Share, UPnP, IPV6, DLNA, Fax, Print, VPN

———————————-

Model: Huawei B593

Product type: LTE WiFi Router

Category: LTE Cat.3

Chipset: Qualcomm MDM9200

Data rates: DL 100Mbps/UL 50Mbps

Supported 4G LTE frequency bands:

* B593u-12: Band 1/3/7/8/20

* B593s-22: Band 1/3/7/8/20

* B593s-82: Band 38/40

* B593s-601: Band 3/7/40

* B593s-516: LTE FDD Band 2/4/5/7/8

WLAN: 802.11b/g/n, dual-band 2.4GHz

Max supported users: 32 users

MIMO: n/a

Connector for external antenna: Two, SMA-female jacks

App management: Huawei Hilink APP

SIM Size: Stand SIM

Battery: NO

Dimensions: 190 mm x 35 mm x 176 mm

Interfaces:

* 3 x LAN port(45)

* 1 x LAN/WAN port (45)

* 2 x telephone port(RJ11)

* Two external LTE antenna ports (SMA-J1.5)

* One stand SIM card slot

* 1 x USB 2.0 port

Other features: DHCP, Firewall, URL filter, LAN MAC filter, IP Filter, DMZ, Port forwarding

Huawei E5186 VS B593 Speed Test

If you want to know the real speed performance of the two router, check the Huawei E5186s-22 vs Huawei B593u-12 speed test:

Summary

From the specs table, we can see the Huawei E5186 is more advanced which could support up to 300Mbps download speed thanks to LTE Cat.6 with 2 x 2 MIMO and carrier aggregation technology. The speed is almost three times faster than the speeds of Huawei B593 router. The interfaces features are very similar in the two Huawei LTE Router with Ethernet ports. Huawei E5186 WiFi router could support maximum of up to 64 users, which is the double quantity of that on Huawei B593 router. So if you want to buy a fast 4G router, the Huawei E5186 would be the right one.

The advantage of Huawei B593 router is that it has many variant models for more LTE frequency bands, if you are looking for a router for specific bands, you may find one in LTE B593 variant models. And the Huawei B593 price is much cheaper than the price when it’s first available in the market. And it’s also much cheaper than Huawei E5186 price. If you don’t have enough budgets for Huawei LTE CPE E5186(https://www.4gltemall.com/huawei-e5186-4g-cat6-802-11ac-lte-cpe.html), then Huawei B593 would provide 4G speed for your internet access.

