Commercial Airport Lighting Market 2021 Industry Key Manufacturers, Trend and Demand Research

The Global Commercial Airport Lighting Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2016-2021. The key factors driving the growth are growing air passenger traffic, investments on airport modernization and upgradation, and increased demand for passenger and aircraft safety.

Commercial Airport Lighting is crucial for the flawless operation of Aircrafts at night. It helps guiding pilots with the signalling system called runway visual range transmissometer, till 100 feet above the ground, when the runway isn’t in sight. This allows a pilot to see the approach and touchdown zone-lighting system for functions like approaching to the runway, identification of turning points and the taxiway Centreline lights on the taxiways guide pilots till the parking bays after landing.

Due to the importance of Commercial Airport Lighting which attributes to the passengers’ safety, a paramount concern; governments worldwide are up taking major infrastructural projects such as construction & reconstruction projects, to improve the operational efficiency and to upgrade and enhance the airports facilities and services.

Major Key Players

Abacus Lighting,

atg airports limited,

Honeywell,

Siemens AG,

vosla Gmbh,

ADB Airfield Solutions,

Avlite Systems,

Carmanah Technologies Corp.,

Crouse-Hinds, and Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

Taking the note of this exceptional growth and accrediting the potential of this market to accredit further in the years to come, the Market Research Future, recently published a meticulous study report, titled the global Commercial Airport Lighting Market, giving out the complete market prognosis right till 2021. According to the MRFR Analysis, The already booming market is expected to gain further prominence over the forecast period. Forecasting an elevated valuation by 2021, the global Commercial Airport Lighting market is expected to register a CAGR of 8% during 2016 – 2021.

“Adoption of solar LED lights due to improper visibility caused by LEDs installed at runways to power runway, taxiway, and terminal lights, coupled with evolution of technologies to monitor airfield lighting systems are the emerging trends, which would impact the market in the forecast period”, states the MRFR Research Analyst while discussing the highlights of the study report.

The key factors driving the growth are growing air passenger traffic, investments on airport modernization and up gradation, and increased demand for passenger and aircraft safety. The increasing development of smart airports and new terminals are some major factors that boost the global market for Commercial Airport Lighting. Over the years, there have been increasing investments on airport infrastructure, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region. Moreover, a number of smart initiatives are being introduced at the airports, which is expected to augment the aviation industry, as a whole. With the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and Airports Council International (ACI) focusing on ensuring minimal inconvenience to pilots and facilitate optimized airport operations, the Commercial Airport Lighting are expected to be subjected to rapid technological developments. Developments of new airports, adds up a significant growth prospectus.

Moreover, the growing demand for air travel and the increasing air traffic are expected to propel the demand for the market. The manufacturers are increasingly focusing on the development and provision of efficient Commercial Airport Lighting systems, as the improvement of the existing Commercial Airport Lighting can simultaneously support the performance and efficiency of an airport.

Despite the rapid growth of the market, the high cost associated with Commercial Airport Lighting pose challenges to the market growth. Besides their high installation costs, they require regular maintenance and upgrade. This becomes challenging for the new players in the market, and result in only a handful of developers of the airport baggage screening systems. However, Passenger safety being a priority; governments without budging with the hurdles coming in the ways offer hefty funding to the Commercial Airport Lighting projects.

Target Audience