Collier Stables

Collier Horse Transport provides you with peace of mind by offering a professional service from first point of contact to the careful delivery of your horse/s.

Equipped with top quality trucks and floats, your horse will feel at home while they are chauffeured carefully and gently across the country. At present, Collier Horse Transport offers transport to all destinations within the North island, New Zealand. Transport is tailored to your horses needs with adequate stable and paddock stops available should your horse require a stopover for the evening.

As caring, compassionate professionals, you can be assured your horse/s will be cared for by the best throughout their journey. Collier Stables

