Business Intelligence Market : North America is the most prominent market – 2023

GLOBAL BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE MARKET is valued at USD 18.26 Billion in the year 2017. Global Business Intelligence Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.43% from 2018 to 2023 to reach USD 29.67 Billion by the year 2023. North America region holds the highest market share in 2017 with Asia-Pacific region is considered as the fastest growing market in the forecasted period. At a country level, the U.S. is the biggest market in 2017 and it is projected to grow at a gradual pace in the coming years.
Get Free Access to Sample Report @ https://genesismarketinsights.com/Sample_Request/GENRE059
Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), SAP (Germany), are some of the key players in the Business Intelligence market. Rising research and development expenses to cater changing demand of end users, similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition, merger, and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers in recent years.
The On-premise segment is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. On the other hand, Unstructured Data type is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the year 2018-2023. As there is an adoption of the IOT and rising the demands for analytics in small enterprises is the main region for the generation of unstructured data.
Key Benefits for Stakeholders
Manufacturers Business Intelligence
Distributors and Retailers
Research and Consulting organization
Technology Standards Organizations, Forums, Alliances and Associations
Accessories manufacturer
Healthcare facility, private clinics, and Laboratories
Researchers, and Clinicians
Regulatory bodies, policy actors, and consumers.
By Deployment Model
On-Cloud
On-Premise
By Data Type
Unstructured Data
Semi-Structured Data
Structured Data
By Application
Supply Chain Optimization
Fraud Detection & Security Management
Predictive Asset Maintenance
Workforce Management
Operation Management
Network Management & Optimization
Sales & Marketing Management
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Key Market Players
Oracle Corporation
SAP SE
Microsoft Corporation
International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation
Alteryx, Inc.
Microstrategy, Inc.
Pentaho (Hitachi Vantara)
Information Builders
Qlik Technologies, Inc.
Tableau Software, Inc.
Read Report Overview with Full TOC @ https://genesismarketinsights.com/viewreport/60/31/Business-Intelligence-Market