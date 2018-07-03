Automotive Adaptive Suspension System Market 2018 Industry Research Report

Market research future published a half cooked research report on Automotive Adaptive Suspension System market. The Global Automotive Adaptive Suspension System market is expected to grow at the CAGR of around 6.12% during the period 2018 to 2023.

The key players in aerospace flight control system market are Bose Corporation (U.S.), Quanser Inc. (Canada), ZF Sachs AG (Germany), Daimler AG (Germany), Magneti Marelli S.p.A (Italy), Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. (India), Porsche Cars North America, Inc (U.S.), LORD Corporation (U.S.), BWI Group (Dayton, Ohio), and Eaton Corporation Plc (Republic of Ireland).

The current trend in the automotive industry is going toward technology advancement. The growing technology have led to the change in the suspension system from passive suspension to the active suspension system. In active suspension system, the drive can redefine the mode such as comfort and sports by clicking buttons, onboard. The technology change in the automotive industry has led to the advancements in adaptive suspension system. Unlike passive suspension system that changes the movement by the surface of the road, the adaptive suspension system has the ability to control the movement of the vehicle through the onboard system. The onboard system, for changing the mode makes it easier for the driver to use it. The adaptive suspension systems are of two types, namely pure active suspension system and semi-active suspension system. Semi-active suspension system is the one, in which only the shock absorber is adjusted in order to detect the movement of the system. The pure active suspension system controls all the components in order to enhance the performance of the vehicle.

The automotive adaptive suspension system market is segmented based on types, actuation types, vehicle types, and regions. On the basis of type, the market has been segmented as pure active suspension system and semi-active suspension system. The pure active suspension system is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period because it provides better ride comfort and improved performance of the vehicle. The pure active suspension system also improves the braking system and increased performance, which will result in the increase usage of the segment. On the basis of actuation type, the market is segmented as hydraulic system, electromagnetic systems, solenoid valve systems, and others. Electromagnetic systems are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period because they can directly monitor the movement of the vehicle body, through a computer by supplying data, constantly. This ease of monitoring will lead to the growth of the market, during the forecast period.

On the basis of regions, the market has been segmented as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period as the region experienced early development in active suspension system. The other main reasons for the growth of North America is that they have a larger market for the luxury vehicles, which will result in the increase use of the adaptive suspension system. Europe is expected to be the second largest region in this market due to the rise in high end vehicles. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in the adaptive suspension system market due to the growing automotive industry in developing countries such as China, India, and Japan.

