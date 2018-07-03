Health and Wellness

10th International Conference on Clinical and Medical Case Reports

“Conference series and its allied Journals warmly invite you to Toronto, Canada from August 31-September 01, 2018 for the International Conference on Clinical and Medical Case Reports (Case Reports 2018). This lively congress will highlight interesting, informative and instructional case reports from all clinical disciplines. Case Reports 2018 will focus on ‘Bridging the Gap between Research and Knowledge Translation’ to help improve communication and knowledge among clinical community and to provide a platform for international colleagues to establish corporations and exchanging ideas. Case Reports 2018 will provide the venue to present stimulating clinical presentations, unexpected adverse reactions and update modern diagnostics procedures and therapeutics options.

We look forward to welcoming you and spending valuable time in Toronto, Canada.”

