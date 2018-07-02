Lifestyle

What Travel Management Companies Can Learn from Leisure Booking Practices?

Comment(0)

Online booking system for corporates and enterprises, although a mandate, still offer extremely limited choices, higher rates, antiquated technology and not so convenient user interface. This is the reason many corporate clients get frustrated and book outside the approved tools provided
The expectation to have an easy booking experience with adequate choices are being torn apart by the high quality user friendly tools that they can use while booking for leisure tourism.

Reports suggest that more than half of corporate clients choose not to book through portals designed for corporate bookings. One of the prime reason for such poor figures is the lack of a travel policy. Online travel booking and travel management is still not taken as seriously as it should by now. Another legit reason can be that the company’s policy requires the employees to book only through a specified agency or use a specific portal. Furthermore, even those that have tools say that they book half or more of the business travel without even using those tools.

The ability to get better prices and way more choices in terms of accommodation are the two prime reasons for business travellers to book off channels.

Another reason can be that regular business travellers may find better rates when they book directly with the hotel online hotel booking sites or through an online travel agency due to their constant deals and cashbacks going on.

Hence, for travel management companies for business and enterprises to become successful and run smoothly, they first need to build a strong backup support and customer handling. There also has to be a way to reduce costs and offer higher margins and competitive rates as to what a client gets when he books off the system.

Source: https://www.prlog.org/12716656-what-travel-management-companies-can-learn-from-leisure-booking-practices.html

Related Articles
Lifestyle

The Thick Shake Factory Plans To Invest Rs 50 crores in 200 Outlets

editor

India’s first premium thick shake brand, The Thick Shake Factory (TTSF) plans to invest Rs. 50 crores to set up 200 outlets across India in the next 2 years through franchise route. The plan will roll out in consultation with Franchise India, Asia’s largest franchise and retail solution provider. TTSF started its first outlet in […]
Lifestyle

Adidas Duramo Digital Quartz ADP3237 Watch| Simply great for the outdoorsman

editor

Whoever wants a nice, digital, sports watch with a backlit display that displays time, date and the day of the week for well under the $50 price range is going to find the Adidas Duramo Digital Quartz ADP3237 Watch absolutely adorable. It has an alarm, a timer and a stopwatch, so if you spend a […]
Lifestyle

Dream Big, Sparkle More and Shine Bright with Diamond Club

editor

“Be like a diamond; precious and rare, not like a stone that is found everywhere” – Ritu Ghatourey Who doesn’t love diamonds? Diamonds are a girl’s best friend they say but that can’t be thoroughly agreed upon! Such a beautiful thing and it gets to be the best friend of only half of the humanity? […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *