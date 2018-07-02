Business

Trade Facilities Services Provides a Diverse kind of Electrical Certificates in London

London, UK, – Trade Facilities Services, an electrical testing company comes with different types of electrical certificates in London. At Trade Facilities Services, you’ll find all the types of electrical safety certificates. They are experts in EICR and Safety Certificates, Electrical Inspection and Testing, PAT Testing, Fire Alarm and Emergency Light Testing.

Whenever you go out for electrical care and maintenance, you must have an electrical maintenance certificate. So that you can assure your tenants that their premises are entirely safe from every electrical harms. However, you’ll need electrical certificates to prove all the safety tests, its maintenance and all the precautions that have been undertaken. Trade Facilities Services takes a pride in offering electrical safety certificates throughout London and Essex.

You can find here all the types of electrical certificates they offer:

EICR (Electrical Installation Condition Report) Certificates
Electrical Safety Certificate
Electrical Testing
Electrical Reports
Electrical Inspection and Testing
PAT Testing
Fire Alarm Testing
Emergency Light Testing
Apart from this, Trade Facilities Services also works with all landlords throughout London and Essex. They can electrically test both domestic and commercial properties. Their main aim is to provide electrical safety certificates through their qualified and expert electrician. They offer a complete range of electrical compliance services; to ensure that your property is always within the correct scope of work. So, you should not worry about the after-effects of not having the correct paperwork; which may arise problems in future.

About the company:

Trade Facilities Services is an electrical testing company that provides (EICR) Electrical installation condition reports. These are otherwise known as Electrical Certificates, Electrical Installation Certificates and Electrical Reports. Trade Facilities Services covers London and Essex and provides all electrical testing in these areas. These include Fire alarms emergency lighting and PAT Testing. All Electricians are registered with NAPIT or the NICEIC and are fully insured and qualified. Trade Facilities Services works on both Domestic and Commercial properties and covers all landlord electrical certification requirements. All EICR reports can be delivered on the day if required and appointments generally only require 24 hours’ notice

