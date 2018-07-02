Business

Super Hi-Vision Market: Overview Of Key Market Forces Propelling And Restraining Market Growth

Super hi-vision refers to a digital display format which is capable of displaying approximately sixteen times the original pixels available through High-Definition (HD) display technology. It provides life-like clarity to pictures and also 3D sound to make videos more realistic. Super hi-vision technology is available across devices such as cameras, televisions, smart phones, computers and projectors.

Super hi-vision televisions, also known as Ultra HD television or UHDTV, are considered to be the most popular format in the recent years. UHDTVs are available in two digital video formats, viz. 4K UHDTV with a resolution of 2160 pixels (3840 x 2140 pixels) and 8K UHDTV with a resolution of 4320 pixels (7680 x 4320 pixels).

Besides a high spatial resolution, UHDTVs also have frame rates ranging 50-120 fps, delivering blur-free and flicker-free videos. The advent of super hi-vision technology has marked the arrival of new video and audio codec formats such as VP9 and High Efficiency Video Coding (HVEC) for faster data transmission rates.

Owing to constant advancements in the field of technology, the introduction of HD television sets led the way for the arrival of super hi-vision televisions in the market. As a result of the fast evolving preferences of consumers and advancements in the technological aspects, the demand for UHDTVs are growing. Furthermore, decreasing prices of UHDTVs is making them more affordable among the masses. This is led to increased sales of super hi-vision televisions in the market.

Greater depth of color coupled with high dynamic range (HDR) in UHDTVs render life-like pictures. The high quality image with 3D sound is one of the major factors resulting in the growing demand for super hi-vision technology. Additionally, the growing trend of high quality at-home entertainment systems is fuelling the sales of super hi-vision televisions.

However, high intensity resolution requires a large bandwidth to support uninterrupted streaming, thus, minimal availability of high speed internet is currently a major challenge faced by UHD market. The decrease in prices of UHD television sets is expected to boost the demand UHD technology in the near future. Moreover, applications such as digital signage and banners in the advertising and media industry offer wide opportunities for the growth of super hi-vision market.

The super hi-vision market can be segmented on the basis of end use applications, technology, end use industry and geography. On the basis of end use applications, the market can be segregated into television, smart phones, projectors, personal computers and others. With large scale adoption of UHD TVs, the television segment is expected to have strong growth opportunities.

