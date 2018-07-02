Business

sales and marketing alignment

I’m a marketer with the soul of a sales guy and I help B2B marketing and sales leaders strategically align their teams to drive revenue growth!

BOOK ME TO SPEAK! Having worked in both sales and marketing for nearly 15 years, I truly love both and intimately understand how much these teams need each other to be successful in today’s business environment. Because misalignment between sales and marketing technologies and processes costs B2B companies 10% of revenue or more per year, my goal is to help mid-sized B2B companies learn how to strategically align these two highly interdependent functions in order for them to more effectively drive quality lead gen and close more deals. sales and marketing alignment

