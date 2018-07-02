Tech

Robert Miller Congratulates Future Electronics for Winning Epson’s 2017 Sales Growth Award

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) July 2, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently won the award for Overall Sales Growth in 2017 from Epson.

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, thanked his team for their hard work and dedication, and congratulated everyone who contributed to the company’s outstanding sales growth.

“Future brought many new business opportunities to Epson and achieved outstanding growth in 2017,” said Lisa Liotta-Valine of Epson. “We look forward to continuing and growing this outstanding partnership.”

Epson is a world leader in quartz crystal technology and a leading supplier of high-performance components, including integrated circuits and crystal-based electronic devices.

“We are very grateful to Epson America for this important sales award,” said Heather Goldsmith, Marketing Director at Future Electronics. “We are truly honored to be recognized by Epson, a leader in its field and one of our most valued suppliers, and we are excited about the future of our partnership.”

Robert Miller, President, founded the privately held company in 1968, and has always believed that his employees are the company’s greatest asset.

For more information about Future Electronics, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions, as well as differentiated engineering services encompassing technical support, technology training and custom board design. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,500 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

