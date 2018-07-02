Tech

Protect scattered data in physical, virtual, and cloud workloads with the Active Backup suite

Comment(0)

Synology today announced the official release of two major backup applications in Active Backup suite of packages, the official version of Active Backup for Office 365 that supports SaaS cloud backup, and the beta version of Active Backup for Business that provides data availability for workloads in physical and virtual environments.

“More and more companies and organizations are operating across physical, virtual, and cloud platforms. This phenomenon presents a tremendous challenge to IT departments for ensuring the safety of the growing data in this cross-platform environment.” said Jia-Yu Liu,
Director of Application Group at Synology Inc. “To tackle this problem, Synology provides a new, all-in-one solution that closely integrates software and hardware for businesses of varying scale.”

Active Backup for Office 365 employs single instancing technology to not only help businesses with the management and availability of Office 365 data, but also significantly lower the space occupied by backups. The content search function is particularly geared toward combing through content in mail and attachments, enabling users to find the mail in need of recovery in the shortest time.

In contrast, Active Backup for Business integrates multiple technologies adopted by DiskStation Manager (DSM). For Btrf file system, Synology has developed the Global Deduplication function to greatly reduce the required storage for backup. The integration with Virtual Machine Manager allows NAS backups of physical servers or virtual machines to directly run on DSM, maximizing the availability of data and applications.

Related Articles
Tech

Commercial Aircraft Seat Actuation Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

Market Highlights: The Global Commercial Aircraft Seat Actuation Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12.5% during 2016-2021. Factors driving the growth are increasing aircraft orders, rise in demand for lightweight seat designs, premium passenger travel, and growing investments in advanced cabin interior products. Over the years, there has been a high […]
Tech

ADacts expands its operations globally

editor

ADacts Digital Pvt. Ltd., a fast expanding global advertising network, has recently announced its foray globally, beginning with the Middle East and South East regions. The company has also witnessed an unprecedented growth of 123% in Q1 of financial year 2016-17 over Q4 of financial year 2015-2016. Following this impressive growth rate, since the launch […]
Tech

Infrrd OCR Solution Gets A Brand New Update, Enabling Greater Scanning Efficiencies

editor

April 25, 2018 San Jose, CA- Infrrd Inc., one of the leading AI solutions provider has announced the latest version of its OCR solution. Infrrd will make its new release available to its customers across the globe from 18th April 2018. The company is looking forward to making ‘Infrrd OCR’ customer-centric and accurate with this […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *