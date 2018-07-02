Business

Polycyclohexylenedimethylene Terephthalate Market Applications and Global Markets 2014 – 2020

Polycyclohexylenedimethylene terephthalate (PCT) is typically a thermoplastic polyester produced from the polycondensation of cyclohexylene-dimethanol and terephthalic acid. The chemical structure of polycyclohexylenedimethylene terephthalate (PCT) is quite similar to that of polyethylene terephthalate (PET). Moreover, the properties of polycyclohexylenedimethylene terephthalate (PCT) such as dimensional stability and chemical resistance are same as that of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

 

Furthermore, PCT is principally resistant to hydrolysis and high temperatures. Owing to all such properties, polycyclohexylenedimethylene terephthalate (PCT) is growingly used for high temperature applications such as injection molding. The growing demand from applications such as injection molding is expected to drive the demand for polycyclohexylenedimethylene terephthalate (PCT) in the next few years.

 

Polycyclohexylenedimethylene terephthalate (PCT) has stupendous dimensional stability at high temperatures. This property makes polycyclohexylenedimethylene terephthalate (PCT) highly appropriate for high temperature applications such as injection molding. Polycyclohexylenedimethylene terephthalate (PCT) is mainly used for the production of thin-walled parts by injection molding process. Polycyclohexylenedimethylene terephthalate (PCT) is often used for the production of electronics components such as plug connectors. Moreover, polycyclohexylenedimethylene terephthalate (PCT) is processed into fibers, fabrics and filaments that are mainly utilized in filtration applications. Furthermore, owing to properties such as lower density and color stability, polycyclohexylenedimethylene terephthalate (PCT) is used in the production of LED reflectors. The growing demand from electronic component manufacturers is predicted to drive the global polycyclohexylenedimethylene terephthalate (PCT) in the next few years.

 

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market for polycyclohexylenedimethylene terephthalate (PCT) in the next six years. The main reason for this is the growing demand for polycyclohexylenedimethylene terephthalate (PCT) from emergent countries such as China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand. The population in these countries is growing at a stupendous rate which is eventually resulting in an increase in the overall customer base. Moreover, due to the rapid economic development of these countries, the disposable income and the purchase parity of the citizens of these countries is growing which is further resulting in magnification of the total customer base in these countries.

 

