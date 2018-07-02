One Birla Carbon entities across Global Operations from July 1, 2018

Birla Carbon, an Aditya Birla Group Company, today announced the renaming of all of its entities worldwide to “Birla Carbon”. The name change leverages Birla Carbon’s leadership position around the globe.

Says Dr Santrupt Misra, Chief Executive Officer, Birla Carbon, “This is a big moment in our long history, indeed a milestone. As a single global brand Birla Carbon will be even better recognized for its value offering around sustainability, innovation and global supply security. Adds Dr Misra, “We recently launched the Birla Carbon Purpose – ‘Share the Strength’, across the organization. Bringing all the legal entities under Birla Carbon reinforces our Purpose. One Birla Carbon symbolizes global leadership as part of the Aditya Birla Group.”

Comments John Loudermilk, Chief Operating Officer, Birla Carbon, “While Birla Carbon is a well known brand with our partners, this is an exciting change to build on this brand value to ensure all constituents see the strength of One Birla Carbon no matter where we do business. As a single unified global brand in Carbon Black, it enables us to collaborate across all stakeholders and build a brighter future in the industries and communities we serve.”

Birla Carbon is one of the world’s largest manufacturers and suppliers of high quality carbon black and a flagship business of the US$ 44.3 billion Aditya Birla Group. The Company’s footprint extends across 12 countries with 16 manufacturing facilities. Birla Carbon provides a complete portfolio of products across ASTM grades and specialty blacks to meet the specific end requirements across Tires, Rubber, Plastics, Coatings, Inks and other niche industries. The world’s leading companies are among its customers.

Birla Carbon has two state-of-the art technology centers at Marietta (USA) and Taloja (India), besides well-equipped laboratories across its manufacturing units providing for continuous R&D. As an ardent practitioner of sustainable development, Birla Carbon’s Sustainable Operational Excellence (SOE) strategy focuses on employee safety, environmental stewardship, efficient use of carbon sources and a key focus on conducting operations in a socially and ethically responsible manner.

Annexure-1

List of entities that are renamed as Birla Carbon

USA: Columbian Chemicals Company – Birla Carbon U.S.A., Inc.

Egypt: Alexandria Carbon Black Company S.A.E. – Birla Carbon Egypt S.A.E.

Italy: Columbian Carbon Europa S.R.L. – Birla Carbon Italy S.R.L.

Spain: Columbian Carbon Spain, S.L. – Birla Carbon Spain, S.L.U.

China: Columbian Chemicals (Jining) Co. Ltd. – Birla Carbon China (Jining) Co. Ltd.

Canada: Columbian Chemicals Canada Ltd. – Birla Carbon Canada Ltd.

Germany: Columbian Carbon Deutschland GmbH – Birla Carbon Europe GmbH

South Korea: Columbian Chemicals Korea Co., Ltd. – Birla Carbon Korea Co., Ltd.

China: Columbian Chemicals Weifang Co., Ltd. – Birla Carbon China (Weifang) Co., Ltd.

Hungary: Columbian Tiszai Carbon LLC – Birla Carbon Hungary Ltd

India: SKI Carbon Black (India) Private Limited – Birla Carbon India Private Limited (Proposed)

Thailand: Thai Carbon Black Public Co. Ltd. – Birla Carbon Thailand Public Co. Ltd.