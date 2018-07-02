Non Lethal Weapons Market : Global Major Key Players Research – Forecast to 2021

Global Non-Lethal Weapons Market by End User (Law Enforcement and Military & Defense), by Product Type (Direct Contact Weapons and Directed Energy Weapons), by Technology (Electromagnetic, Mechanical, and Chemicals) and by Geography – Forecast To 2021

Market Synopsis of Non-Lethal Weapons Market

The global Non-Lethal Weapons market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2016-2021.The factors driving the demand are growing civilian & political unrest, and police militarization, thus resulting in the procurement of advanced weapon systems.

As per the MRFR analysis, the factor restraining the market growth is the concern raised by civilian over the usage of these weapons and regulatory issues would hinder the market growth in the forecast period.

Key Findings

Law enforcement segment will grow at a CAGR of around 7.5% through 2021

Americas will dominate the market Whereas, APAC will register significant growth in the forecast period

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

March, 2018:- It was reported that the US military scientists were developing a laser cannon that shoots disembodied voices.

March, 2018:- It was reported by the US Pentagon that non-lethal laser technologies would be used during the riots.

Key Players

The leading market players in the Non-lethal weapons market primarily include Aardvark Tactical, BAE systems, General Dynamics, KRATOS Defense and Security Solutions, Lamperd Less Lethal. The other prominent players include Brügger & Thomet AG, Condor Non-Lethal Technologies, Metal Storm Ltd, Nonlethal Technologies Inc., Raytheon Co and TASER International, Inc.

Non-Lethal Weapons Market – Competitive Analysis

The global non-lethal weapons market is a highly fragmented market due to the presence of a large number of established manufacturers, small-sized vendors, and medium-sized vendors. The competitive environment in this market is likely to intensify, during the forecast period, with the increase in product extensions, technological innovations, and increase in the number of mergers and acquisitions. It is expected that international players may grow organically during the forecast period by acquiring smaller players.

Established companies are acquiring smaller companies that have a weak financial position and a low market share. Such acquisitions are helping major companies increase their market shares and their geographical presence. It is also helping them enhance their product portfolio. For instance, The Safariland Group acquired the explosive ordnance disposal and crew survivability businesses of Allen-Vanguard Corp., the leader in customized solutions for defeating terrorist and extremist threats.

The market report for Non-Lethal Weapons of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.