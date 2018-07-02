Business

Mobile Property Management with Beachside Property Rentals

Comment(0)

Australia – Beachside Property Rentals is a mobile property management agency dedicated to provide flexible support and personalized service to property owners and tenants.

Beachside Property Rentals is based in Sunshine Coast, which provides regular rent reviews and inspection results to property owners, keeping them updated on the current status of their property.

Liz Malthouse, owner of the Beachside Property Rentals stated “You have to be comfortable and confident of the people that are going to be looking after your property. It’s not about the brand, it’s about the person that will be managing your property.”

Connecting with Beachside is more convenient compared to traditional real estate agencies because the owner itself is just one call away. Beachside operates on a mobile office, making it more accessible to the clients. “I don’t need an office to work. My car is my office, I have the internet, I have all the tools of every other agency, and I have my mobile and I have my computer. This makes me more accessible to my clients and available 24/7.” said Malthouse.

“It’s really important that we have that communication. The connection between all parties and me, as the communicator is important in order to have a good relationship.” shared by Malthouse.

In this video, Malthouse gives details about Beachside Property Rentals: youtu.be/_iIF2JuDqbk

For more information, you may visit beachsidepr.com.au or contact Liz Malthouse thru:

Contact #: 0438 409 842
Email: rentals@beachsidepr.com.au

Related Articles
Business

The home of steroids is unparalleled when it comes to buying steroids

editor

There are few places in the UK where there is as easy and safe to get steroids. The home of Steroids a top class company specializing in providing the best quality steroids to anyone who is interested into taking his gym game to the next level. With some of the best suppliers on the market […]
Business

Omega3 Market : Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics And Strategic Analysis, Challenges by 2023

Omega3 Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Omega3 Market by application (dietary supplement, fish feed, food and beverage, infant formula, pet food, pharmaceutical and some others), source (marine, nuts and seeds, soya and soya products, vegetable oils and others), […]
Business

Sandalore Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2024

Sandalore (sandasweet) is a synthetic odorant in liquid form, which was first developed and trademarked in the 1970s by Givaudan, a Swiss manufacturer of flavors, fragrances, and cosmetic ingredients. Since then, several generic versions outside of the Givaudan trademark have been developed and sold across the world. It has odor similar to that of sandalwood […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *