Global Roofing Chemicals Market Growth and Forecast up, 2018 by Radiant Insights, Inc

This report studies Roofing Chemicals in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

  • BASF SE
  • The Dow Chemical Company
  • E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont)
  • Saint-Gobain S.A.
  • GAF Materials Corporation
  • CertainTeed Corporation
  • Braas Monier Building Group
  • IcopalApS
  • North American Roofing Services, Inc.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

  • Acrylic Resin
  • Asphalt/ Bituminous
  • Elastomer
  • Epoxy Resin
  • Styrene

By Application, the market can be split into

  • Membrane
  • Elastomeric
  • Bituminous
  • Metal
  • Plastic

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

  • North America
  • China
  • Europe
  • Southeast Asia
  • Japan
  • India

Table of Contents

Global Roofing Chemicals Market Professional Survey Report 2017
1 Industry Overview of Roofing Chemicals
1.1 Definition and Specifications of Roofing Chemicals
1.1.1 Definition of Roofing Chemicals
1.1.2 Specifications of Roofing Chemicals
1.2 Classification of Roofing Chemicals
1.2.1 Acrylic Resin
1.2.2 Asphalt/ Bituminous
1.2.3 Elastomer
1.2.4 Epoxy Resin
1.2.5 Styrene
1.3 Applications of Roofing Chemicals
1.3.1 Membrane
1.3.2 Elastomeric
1.3.3 Bituminous
1.3.4 Metal
1.3.5 Plastic
1.4 Market Segment by Regions
1.4.1 North America
1.4.2 China
1.4.3 Europe
1.4.4 Southeast Asia
1.4.5 Japan
1.4.6 India

