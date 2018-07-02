Health and Wellness

Frontline Care Solutions – Developing Nursing and Aged Care Professionals’ Skills and Knowledge

Australia, July 02, 2018 – Dr. Drew Dwyer joins Business Radio Talkers.FM to talk about Frontline Care Solutions and its role in enhancing an individual’s knowledge and skills to meet healthcare standards and client expectations. Clinicians and carers are provided with online courses, training and seminars in a format that is easy to understand, absorb, and use in the healthcare space. Focused on functional outcomes that meet best practice.

Frontline Care Solutions provides educational materials, workshops, webinars, documentation solutions and flexible training for busy healthcare professionals, managers, clinicians and care workers who want to continually develop their skills, knowledge, compliance with legislations and getting the best value for their services. They also assist different institutions in leadership, management and continuous elevation of the healthcare workforce in the community care, disabilities, mental health, and aged care sector.

“Frontline understand the healthcare industries skills, competencies, compliance needed to meet the legislations and the need of meeting an accredited service… a service that consumers can value.” said Dr. Drew Dwyer, consultant Gerontologist at Frontline Care Solutions.

Frontline started as a small consultancy business focused on the aged care sector. As society changes, so does the healthcare system. Over a short period of time, Frontline became popular and soon moved into the digital space, where people from across the globe can access educational materials through the internet, download them and use the information knowing it is evidence Based Practice so being internationally understood. Frontline’s mission is to always meet an international standard in everything they supply and do!

For more information, visit http://www.frontlinecaresolutions.com/

