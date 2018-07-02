Business

Foam Sheet Suppliers

Vita Materials is a prominent foam converter and supplier, forming part of the AM Group. We deliver to a global market from our specialist facility in Belfast, Northern Ireland. We develop, create and deliver professional products for use in industrial packaging, medical and pharmaceutical applications, as well as specially designed composite infills. Vita Materials are proud to have worked with multiple blue-chip companies across numerous sectors.

Ensuring impeccable results for your project by employing our vast experience in foam conversion, which ranges from specialist packaging foams to the latest generation of graphite polyurethane foam components for the aerospace seating industry. We will guide you through the whole process while recommending the most efficient materials and design considerations to meet your specifications.
Vita Materials research and introduce new materials to facilitate the evolving needs of our customers, and will undertake developmental work in partnership with our clients to produce unique products of the highest quality.

Our exceptional service is focused on the customer and their individual requirements so you can rely on our dedicated support throughout your project. Foam Sheet Suppliers

