Business

Asia-Pacific Water Heating Exhibition 2018 (AWHE 2018)

Comment(0)

Date: August 18th-20th, 2018
Venue: China Import and Export Fair Complex
Add: No. 382, Yuejiang Zhong Road, Guangzhou, China
Website: http://gz.whstgz.com/index.php?lang=en

China Exported 0.9 Million Pieces of Water Heaters in Jan. 2018
According to Hengtai Research, China’s water heater exports in Jan. 2018 rose 5.3% year-on-year to 0.909 million pieces with an export value of USD 537.49 billion, up by 12.1%. Gas water heaters, storage water heaters and instant water heaters played the lead in export volume, respectively making up 38%, 44.6% and 17.4% of the total.

Preview of AWHE 2018
Scheduled on a show floor of 10,000 sq.m, AWHE 2018 is expected to see over 200 renowned brands, such as Panasonic, GREE, Grundfos, Minamoto, Xiangjiang Solar, Bedford, Richeng, Jiumu, Qichen, etc, mainly exhibiting air source heat pumps, solar and electric water heaters. Co-located with trade shows for air conditioning, cleanroom and electric heating, AWHE 2018 will provide you with a complete suite of water heating solutions!

Review of AWHE 2017
On a show floor of 7,000 sq.m, AWHE 2017 played host to over 103 esteemed exhibitors, such as Grundfos, Wilo, Copeland, Phnix, Power World, Hotfrom, LZD Baowen, Meaco, HopeSun, Bpsafe, etc. As a result of AWHE’s vigorous efforts in international promotion, visitors with strong purchasing power came from over 40 countries and regions.

Exhibition Scope:
▪Heat pump product and equipment
▪Solar water heating equipment
▪Electric water heater
▪Gas water heater
▪Related accessories and equipment, water management system, hot water solution, energy-saving hot water project, ect.

Concurrent Events
▪2018 Guangzhou International Refrigeration, Air-condition, Ventilation & Air-Improving Fair(AVAI CHINA2018)
▪2018 Guangzhou International Air Purification and Fresh Air System Expo(Air-Pure Expo2018)
▪2018 Asia-Pacific Drinking Water& Purification Fair(DWP2018)

For more information about AWHE 2018, please refer to our official website or contact us through e-mail provided below.

Guangdong Grandeur International Exhibition Group
Oversea Organizer:
Email: royinaaa@outlook.com
Tel: 86 20-2980 6606
Website: www.whstgz.com

Related Articles
Business

Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast 2018 to 2023

Summary WiseGuyReports.com adds “Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database. This report provides in depth study of “Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market report […]
Business

Para Xylene Market | Key Companies Profile | Supply | Demand | Cost Structure | and Forecast to 2022

Para Xylene Market: Highlights: Para Xylene Market is expected to grow at USD 81.02 billion by 2022 growing with the CAGR of 12.05% from 2016 to 2022. The source for producing para xylene is naphtha. Para Xylene (PX), an aromatic hydrocarbon, is the source for the commercial production of purified terephthalic acid (PTA) and dimethyl […]
Business

Vancouver Business Brokers Assists Individuals Looking to Buy a Commercial Property in Vancouver

The city of Vancouver attracts investors, as it allows businesses to flourish. Investors wanting to buy a commercial property in the city so they can do business can turn to Vancouver Business Brokers. [VANCOUVER, 30/05/2018] — Over the years, the city of Vancouver has provided business people with an environment that’s conducive to business. According […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *