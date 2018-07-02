Business

Algaecides Market based On, Price Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Porters Five Force Analysis – Forecast to 2023

Comment(0)

Market Definition:

Algaecides are used to promote aqua life along with plant health as they destroy and prevent the algae growth in water bodies. They are applicable to agriculture, aquaculture, water surface treatment, and others. The continuous rising population is increasing the demand for high agricultural productivity which is influencing the growth of global algaecides market. Moreover, growing demand for fish is anticipated to surge the growth of algaecides in the aquaculture industry.

GET A SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5346

Market Scenario:     

Change in farming practices and technology leading to increasing acceptance of modern farming and protected agriculture is boosting the growth of the algaecides market. Moreover, growing industrialization and urbanization is causing an increase in growth of algae which is further boosting the need for algaecides. Additionally, use of algaecides in sports and recreational centers is adding fuel to the growth of algaecides market. However, several environmental and health hazards caused due to algaecides is restraining the growth of the market.

Algaecides are used to kill as well as to prevent algae growth. Factors such as water, temperature, sunlight, pH, and mineral content encourage the growth of algae which has created the need for algaecides. The growth of algae in agricultural field degrades the quality of soil which has a negative impact on the agricultural production. This has led to the application of algaecide in agriculture. Moreover, they are commonly used in surface water treatment, aquaculture, and for other uses.

Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global Algaecides market are The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Lonza Group (Switzerland), Waterco Limited (Australia), Sepro Corporation (U.S.), Oreq Corporation (U.S.), Biosafe Systems, LLC (U.S.)

Intended Audience:

  • Algaecides manufacturers
  • Aquaculture industry
  • Agriculture industry
  • Traders, importers, and exporters

 

Key Findings:

  • Demand for peroxyacetic acid being an eco-friendly alternative is increasing as an algaecide.
  • Asia Pacific is witnessed to be the emerging market for algaecides.

Segments:

Algaecides market is segmented on the basis of a type such as natural algaecides and synthetic algaecides. Among them, the synthetic algaecides segment is witnessed to be dominating the market and is projected to grow potentially over the forecast period.

Based on the form, algaecides market is segmented into granular, liquids, and others. The granular segment accounted for the largest market share based on its effectiveness and higher penetration in the algal cells.

On the basis of application, algaecides market is segmented into agriculture, surface water treatment, aquaculture, and others. Among all, the aquaculture segment is projected to be dominating the market with a potential growth over the estimated period.

Based on the mode of application, algaecides market is segmented into selective algaecide and non-selective algaecide. Among them, the non-selective algaecide segment is dominating the market owing to its high effectiveness and improved control at a range of algal species.

Regional Analysis:

The global algaecides market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating the algaecides market followed by Europe. In North America, the U.S. and Canada are the major contributors to the growth of algaecides market.

Asia Pacific is the emerging market for algaecides market. Growing urbanization and industrialization in the developed countries such as India and China are influencing the growth of algaecides in this region. Moreover, in Latin America, Brazil and Mexico are majorly contributing to the growth of algaecides market.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/algaecides-market-5346

Related Articles
Business

Energy Efficient Distribution Transformers

editor

Linear Load General Purpose Transformers They are generally used for supplying appliance, lighting, heating, motorized machine and power loads from electrical distribution systems. For non-linear loads, all standard energy efficient general purpose distribution transformers have to be de rated to allow for additional heat due to harmonic losses Non-Linear Load K-Factor Transformers Energy efficient K-factor […]
Business

Anti-shock Trousers Market to Develop Rapidly by 2028

editor

Anti-shock trousers are self-contained units, which are made of one abdominal section and two leg sections attached to an inflation unit. Medical anti-shock trousers restore blood pressure, particularly the central circulation by returning blood from the lower body. The design of an anti-shock trouser makes it easy to wear for a patient, and avoids the chances […]
Business

Australia Luxury Goods Market Forecast to 2023 with Competitive Landscape Analysis and ecosystem player profiles and strategies Description : Luxury retailing experienced strong growth over the review period and this growth continued into 2017, aided by Australia’s economic growth, a rise in discretionary income and Australians’ increasing taste for luxury goods. Many Australians have shown a willingness to spend on more premium, high-quality products that are perceived as an investment, particularly luxury timepieces and luxury jewellery. The expected depreciation of the Australian dollar is also likely to encourage a greater influx… Euromonitor International’s Luxury Goods in Australia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Goods market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Goods retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change Request For sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/857749-luxury-goods-in-australia Product coverage: Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear), Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits, Luxury Cars, Luxury Eyewear, Luxury Hotels (5-star plus), Luxury Jewellery, Luxury Leather Goods, Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics, Luxury Timepieces, Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery, Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care. Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data. Why buy this report? * Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Goods market; * Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change; * Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands; * Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop. Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning. Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/857749-luxury-goods-in-australia Table Of Content : Luxury Goods Remains Positive in 2017 Luxury Brands Target Younger Generation Customers International Companies Expand Their Bricks-and-mortar Operations Internet Retailing Is the Fastest Growing Channel for Many Categories Luxury Goods Will Continue To Experience Growth Over the Forecast Period Market Indicator Table 1 Number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI): 2012-2017 Market Data Table 2 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2012-2017 Table 3 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017 Table 4 Inbound Receipts for Luxury Goods by Country of Origin: Value 2013-2017 Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2012-2016 Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2013-2016 Table 7 Distribution of Luxury Goods by Format and Category: % Value 2017 Table 8 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2017-2022 Table 9 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022 Sources Summary 1 Research Sources Headlines Prospects Stable Growth Predicted Changing Environment Younger Consumers Targeted Competitive Landscape High Barriers To Entry Niche Locally-owned Brands Gaining Popularity Social Media An Effective Means To Engage With Customers Category Data Table 10 Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: Value 2012-2017 Table 11 Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017 Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear): % Value 2012-2016 Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear): % Value 2013-2016 Table 14 Distribution of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Format: % Value 2012-2017 Table 15 Forecast Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: Value 2017-2022 Table 16 Forecast Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022 Headlines Prospects Changing Environment Asian Market Attractive But Competitive Australian Retailers Lag Behind Competitive Landscape Heritage Brands Lead the Category Treasure Wine Estates Adopts New Strategy Exclusivity Drives Sales Category Data Continued……. CONTACT US: NORAH TRENT Partner Relations & Marketing Manager sales@wiseguyreports.com http://www.wiseguyreports.com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

Description : Luxury retailing experienced strong growth over the review period and this growth continued into 2017, aided by Australia’s economic growth, a rise in discretionary income and Australians’ increasing taste for luxury goods. Many Australians have shown a willingness to spend on more premium, high-quality products that are perceived as an investment, particularly luxury […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *