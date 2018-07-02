A New Path in Weight Loss

The founder of the Nicholson Clinic for Weight Loss Surgery talks about the benefits of Weight Loss Surgery

Dallas, TX – Known for giving those struggling with weight loss, a new lease on life, and a clear path to healthier living, the Nicholson Clinic offers several effective treatment options to patients in the Dallas Fort Worth area, allowing them to lose weight for good and take control of their diet. TheDallas abdominal surgery clinic, which has several locations and boasts a skilled staff of surgeons, nurses and other clinicians give prospective patients further access to its life-saving procedures, including:

● LAP-BAND®

● Gastric Bypass

● Sleeve Gastrectomy

The Benefits of Weight Loss Surgery

Excessive weight has been linked to high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, shortness of breath and many other illnesses. For patients who have not had success losing weight by traditional means, abdominal surgery gives them a fighting chance in their weight loss battle.

What sets the Nicholson Clinic apart from other weight loss centers?

At Nicholson Clinic for Weight Loss Surgery, the staff realizes that every patient has a unique path to recovery, requiring a custom action plan that addresses both their physical and emotional needs. Nicholson Clinic provides its patients with ongoing post-surgery support. In addition to its team of qualified abdominal surgeons, Nicholson works with fitness experts, clinical psychologists and nutritionists to provide patients with enjoyable and informative workshops. “We know that success in terms of weight loss is really built in many layers,” explains Dr. Nick Nicholson, founder and lead surgeon at the Nicholson Clinic for Weight Loss Surgery, “So we have a very comprehensive program, giving our patients several opportunities to succeed.”

The Nicholson Clinic specializes in putting people on the path to weight loss success. To learn more about the Nicholson Clinic, its locations and the weight loss services it provides, visit it online at www.nicholsonclinic.com.

About Nicholson Clinic

Founded by Dr. Nick Nicholson, one of the country’s leading weight loss surgeons and co-author of “Weight Loss Surgery: The Real Skinny,” the Nicholson Clinic for Weight Loss Surgery offers a variety of options to help patients gain control of their weight and their lives.