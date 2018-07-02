4th Edition of World Congress & Exhibition on Vascular Surgery

Vascular Surgery 2019 Conference highlights the theme “Advancements & key-innovations in the treatment of Venous diseases”. Vascular Surgery 2019 is an event intended to provide an exclusive platform for new researchers, scholars, vascular surgeons, physicians, students and Residents and also General Surgeons, Angiology Specialists, Phlebologists, Interventional Radiologists, Vascular Medicine Specialists, Dermatologists, Nurses, Technicians and all others interested in the management of venous disease to present and discuss the most recent innovations, trends, and concerns, practical trials faced and the solutions adopted in the concerned field. The two days of educational program will include keynote presentations, oral presentations, and poster presenters on the advanced techniques.
