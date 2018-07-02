[02 July 2018] Press Release: SalesFix – A Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner in Business Process Improvement

Jason Lawrence, a 20 year industry leader in the business process improvement industry today revealed to Talkers.FM Business Radio his most valuable insights into improving workplace productivity using Salesforce CRM.

Jason is the CEO and Founder of SalesFix, an Australian-based Salesforce Gold Consulting and Implementation Partner. He has previously worked with organisations such as P&O Ferries, Laing O’Rourke Construction, RadianScore Initial, and City Link. His interests in the business process management deepened and became his greatest passion, leading him to run his own Salesforce consultancy firm.

With more than 10 years of Salesforce experience, SalesFix takes pride in their expertise in data management, accounting services, business analysis, marketing and sales.

SalesFix aims to enhance a client’s business process to improve the overall experience. They work with small and medium-sized businesses that are investing in digital transformation projects – helping clients to collect Excel spreadsheets and paperwork, integrate data into an online database, and automate a large portion of their process to improve productivity results.

SalesFix is also a proud member of Pledge 1% (pledge1percent.org), a group of companies that encourages businesses around the globe to give back to the community. Pledge 1% founding partners include Salesforce, Atlassian, and Rally.

