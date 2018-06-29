Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market Worth 301.21 Million USD by 2023

Market Highlights:

The study reveals that Wireless fire detection systems is trending in North America region. The Wireless fire detection systems market is driven by the innovation in the wire free detection technology consist of panel, siren, smoke detector and repeater is boosting the Wireless fire detection systems market.

The study indicates that using of smoke detector that communicate with the control panel via radio signals is a key driver for Wireless fire detection systems market. This indicates that Wireless fire detection systems market is gaining momentum due to the high adoption of wire free panel that provides visual and auditory confirmation of the emergency. The high costs as compared to other alarm system, results as a limitation to the Wireless fire detection systems market.

The Wireless fire detection systems Market is growing rapidly over 7.6% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD $~301.21 Million by the end of forecast period.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the Wireless fire detection systems market – Honeywell International Inc. (US), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Tyco International PLC (Ireland), Siemens AG (Germany), EMS Security Group Ltd (UK), Halma Plc (UK), Electro Detectors Ltd (UK), Sterling Safety Systems (UK), HOCHIKI Corporation (Japan), EuroFyre Ltd (UK), and Detectomat GmbH (Germany) among others.

Wireless fire detection systems Market Segmentation

The Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market has been segmented on the basis of product, system, installation type, end -users and region. Looking through the end-user segment it has been observed that industrial sector has shown a rapid growth in wireless fire detection market and holds the largest market share. The study indicates that the other sectors like BFSI and government would show a positive growth in the Wireless fire detection systems market as it has fire detection, notification and communication system as well to notify if any emergency occur.

Market Research Analysis:

On geographic basis, Wireless fire detection systems market is studied in different regions as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region is witnessing highest CAGR in the field of the Wireless fire detection systems as these system are widely used by the company and is cost effective. The study shows that Europe region is showing a positive growth in the Wireless fire detection systems market due to its easy installation and can be fitted with minimum disruption in companies. The developing countries in Asia-pacific regions like China, Japan and others are showing high adoption in the Wireless fire detection systems as it is reliable than a wired system.

Intended Audience

Raw material providers

Research organizations

Fire protection organizations

Fire detection system OEMs

Fire detection system manufacturers

Consulting companies

System Integrators

Distributors

