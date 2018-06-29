Business

Wespe Models Announces New 2018 Large Scale Model Cars Coming!

Wespe Models, a company specialized in providing scale model cars, has announced a fleet of new models that are scheduled to be available on the market soon. Heading the list of the new arrivals will be the Bugatti T51 GP 1931 and the Rolls-Royce Silver Dawn.

Paving the way for the new arrivals is the introduction of a new price break on some model car kits that are already in stock and have proven to be all-time best sellers. Chief among them ready models are the:
• Bugatti T51 GP 1931, (Product Code: SBS 01 Kit 629.10)
• Rolls-Royce Silver Dawn (Product Code: PSBS 06)
• Bugatti T38 Grand Sports Tourer 1927 (Product Code: SBS 08 Kit), and
• Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 SS Pininfarina Spider 1938 (Product Code: SBS 12 Kit)

Meanwhile, visitors, namely model car collectors and enthusiasts, will find displayed on the company’s website the following military and civilian models:
• Military model kits: Scale 1:15/16, Scale 1:24, Scale 1:35, Scale 1:48, Scale 1:72, Scale 1:87, Scale 1:250, Scale 1:500
• Civilian model kits: – Scale 1:16, Scale 1:22.5, Scale 1:32/35, Scale 1:43, Scale 1:50, Scale 1:87, Scale 1:160, Scale 1:220.

Wespe Models, known for producing some of the best quality and much sought after high-quality military models, likes focusing on European-made war vehicles, particularly German-made ones.
“While it appears the company (Wespe) specializes in military type vehicles, you’ll also find large scale model cars, a fleet of civilian type vehicles, many of them of the vintage and classic type too,” said the company’s spokesperson.

Wespe Models, which is committed to providing each customer with the highest standard of customer service, delivers its products to consumers in one of two ways: 1) as a resin kit, and/or 2) already assembled and appropriately colour coated.

“One more thing, while we manufacture these miniaturized vehicles in the usual scales ranging from 1:15 to 1:87 inches, you’ll also find many of the more popular ones scaled to 1/35, 1/48, and 1/72 inch,” said the Wespe Models’ spokesperson.

