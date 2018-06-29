Set-Top Box Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The global set-top box market is showing immense growth; mainly due to the growing need for high definition content and growing popularity of smart televisions. The growing adoption of hybrid boxes is boosting the market growth due the increasing demand of over-the-top content services. With the advancements in technology, increasing focus on HD videos and powerful interfaces with technology are major factors driving the growth of set-top box market.

According to a recent study report published by Market Research Future, The global market of set-top box is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2023 with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2023). Increasing demand for of 4K TVs is expected to provide support to the growth of the set-top box market one major factor driving the growth of set-top box market. Also, growing demand for IPTV is another major factor responsible for fuelling the market growth. Technological advancements and growing acceptance of standard protocols for lighting control is boosting the growth of set-top box market.

Major Key Players

Apple Inc. (U.S.),

Google Inc. (U.S.),

Arris International Plc. (U.S.),

EchoStar Corporation (U.S.),

Humax (U.K),

Sagemcom (France),

Samsung Group (South Korea),

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China),

Technicolor SA (France), and Skyworth Digital (China) are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Set-top Box Market.

According to MRFR, The global Set-Top Box Market is growing rapidly over 6% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD 31 Billion by the end of forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to witness a significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of the set-top box market in North America owing to the presence of a large number of established key players such as Apple Inc., Google Inc., Arris International Plc. And EchoStar Corporation among others. Also, U.S. is leading the market in North America due to the rising demand for hybrid set-top boxes and high-speed communication. Also, growing demand for digital terrestrial television broadcasting and BS digital broadcasting, are the major factors driving the growth of set-top box market in the region. Also, due to the drastic fall in the usage of native applications and a considerable shift towards the adoption of over-the-top (OTT) streaming and app-based multi-screen experiences capturing mindshare from traditional TV and smart TVs in the region, the market is likely to show immense growth in the coming future. Set-top box market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR during 2017 to 2023 due to increasing adoption of smart TVs and growing demand for high definition content in China and India in the region. Whereas, the Europe market for set-top box is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR (2017-2023).

Segmentation

Segmentation by Type: Comprises of Cable, Satellite, Digital Terrestrial Television, Internet Protocol, Over-The-Top Content (OTT) and Others

Segmentation by Content Resolution: Comprises of Secure Digital (SD), High Definition (HD), 4K and Others

Segmentation by Application: Comprises of Residential Use and Commercial Use

Segmentation by Region: Comprises of Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Intended Audience