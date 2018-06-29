Business

Senior Helpers Fort Mill Continues Partnership with the Michael J. Fox Foundation

Caregivers continue to have access to improved online resources about Parkinson’s disease through the joint effort of Senior Helpers Fort Mill and the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

[SOUTH CAROLINA, 6/29/2018] — Senior Helpers shares its expertise through an ongoing collaboration with the Michael J. Fox Foundation. Its senior home health care services in Fort Mill helped provide online resources to aid in-home caregivers for patients with Parkinson’s disease.

Commitment to Seniors with Parkinson’s Disease

Senior Helpers Fort Mill understands the unique challenge that Parkinson’s disease poses for caregivers. As part of its commitment to clients, the organization continues to provide caregivers with in-depth training and tools to ensure patients are given the best possible care.

The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research recognized the efforts Senior Helpers Fort Mill made to improve the everyday comfort and independence of patients with Parkinson’s. The organization’s experience in hiring and training caregivers in South Carolina and other states helped the foundation expand its online caregiver resources.

Enhanced Educational Resources

As the largest nonprofit that funds Parkinson’s disease research, the Michael J. Fox Foundation provides helpful content about the disease not just for caregivers but also for families and the loved ones of Parkinson’s patients.

Senior Helpers Fort Mill’s sponsorship aided the nonprofit in creating an online “Caregiver Guide.” The guide offers further learning materials on Parkinson’s disease and recommendations on how to best help patients. The company also aided in producing an “Ask the MD” short video where medical professionals impart advice to caregivers assisting patients living with Parkinson’s.

About Senior Helpers Fort Mill

Senior Helpers has nearly 16 years of professional experience in offering companion, personal and home health care services for the elderly. With a mission to ensure a better quality of life for clients and their families, the organization has expanded operations across the United States, including South Carolina, through SH Franchising, LLC.

Senior Helpers Fort Mill has been providing personalized senior care services in the surrounding areas including Tega Cay, Lake Wylie, Clover, and Indian Land.

For more information about the company and its services, visit https://www.seniorhelpers.com/fortmill.

