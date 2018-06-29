Uncategorized

Orthodenco’s EMA Appliance Helps Dental Practices Resolve Sleep Apnea

Comment(0)

Many American adults suffer from sleep disorders such as obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The Orthodenco Orthodontic Lab offers its Elastic Mandibular Advancement in treating these illnesses.

[NORTH LAUDERDALE, 6/29/2018] – Nearly one out of five adults in America suffers from sleep or wakefulness disorders. Almost one in 20 deals with sleep apnea. The Orthodenco Orthodontic Lab helps dentists treat such conditions through its stable, patient-friendly, and adjustable Elastic Mandibular Advancement.

The Non-Invasive Treatment

The Elastic Mandibular Advancement (EMA) is useful tool for the non-invasive treatment of snoring and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The appliance helps advance the mandible and opens the bite to allow more airflow during sleep.

The dental appliance resembles and fits the patient much like a retainer. Its mechanism opens the bite and moves the mandible forward. Bite pads and interchangeable elastic straps provide different degrees of mandibular advancement.

The mandibular positioning then allows the tongue to move forward, letting the air flow via a person’s oral pharynx. The flexible elastic straps let the jaw move in all directions, which provides temporomandibular joint (TMJ) comfort to patients with sleeping disorders like OSA.

The Properties

The EMA fully covers both the archers. Through this, the appliance provides an exceptional level of stability. The Orthodenco Orthodontic Lab explains the 220-mm thick bases offer retention, preventing teeth from moving while the EMA advances the mandible.

The lab’s EMA elastic straps are available in three lengths. All lengths can meet the individual requirements of each patient’s treatments. They all allow easy adjustments, as well.

The Orthodenco Orthodontic Lab produces the EMA. Its experienced technicians in the field can deliver quality-assured products on schedule. It has the staff capability – with a 20-man team – to attend to its clients’ orders.

About Orthodenco Orthodontic Lab

The Orthodenco Orthodontic Lab delivers the highest customer care and service, giving each appliance the attention to detail it requires. The lab uses only the best materials and applies manufacturing protocols it has perfected over the years. Its hard working and dedicated team facilitate long-term relationships with dental practices, which is why it has consistently received commendations from clients.

To know more about its services, visit the https://www.orthodenco.com/ today.

Related Articles
Uncategorized

BBC TopGear India hosted the third edition of ‘Street Smart Street Safe’ campaign

BBC TopGear magazine, world’s No.1 motoring brand and India’s fastest growing automotive title, hosted the 3rd edition of its road safety initiative ‘Street Smart Street Safe’. After garnering enormous success and positive response for the previous two years, the campaign, this year, too gained support from Mumbai traffic police. A panel discussion involving dignitaries from […]
Uncategorized

Sodium Lactate Market | Industrial Forecast On Global Industry Analysis and Trends till 2025

The global sodium lactate market can be segmented based on form, application, and end-use industry. Based on form, the sodium lactate market can be classified into liquid and powder. In general, sodium lactate is produced in the liquid form. It is then converted into the powder form based on application. In terms of application, the […]
Uncategorized

Dry Erase Paint Market: Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2025

The global dry erase paint market is expected to gain traction not only in the education sector but also corporate and corporate learning sectors on account favorable benefits and properties. There could be a wider area of application available for dry erase paint. Besides traditional dry erase whiteboards used in conference rooms, corporates could virtually […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *