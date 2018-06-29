Orthodenco’s EMA Appliance Helps Dental Practices Resolve Sleep Apnea

Many American adults suffer from sleep disorders such as obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The Orthodenco Orthodontic Lab offers its Elastic Mandibular Advancement in treating these illnesses.

[NORTH LAUDERDALE, 6/29/2018] – Nearly one out of five adults in America suffers from sleep or wakefulness disorders. Almost one in 20 deals with sleep apnea. The Orthodenco Orthodontic Lab helps dentists treat such conditions through its stable, patient-friendly, and adjustable Elastic Mandibular Advancement.

The Non-Invasive Treatment

The Elastic Mandibular Advancement (EMA) is useful tool for the non-invasive treatment of snoring and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The appliance helps advance the mandible and opens the bite to allow more airflow during sleep.

The dental appliance resembles and fits the patient much like a retainer. Its mechanism opens the bite and moves the mandible forward. Bite pads and interchangeable elastic straps provide different degrees of mandibular advancement.

The mandibular positioning then allows the tongue to move forward, letting the air flow via a person’s oral pharynx. The flexible elastic straps let the jaw move in all directions, which provides temporomandibular joint (TMJ) comfort to patients with sleeping disorders like OSA.

The Properties

The EMA fully covers both the archers. Through this, the appliance provides an exceptional level of stability. The Orthodenco Orthodontic Lab explains the 220-mm thick bases offer retention, preventing teeth from moving while the EMA advances the mandible.

The lab’s EMA elastic straps are available in three lengths. All lengths can meet the individual requirements of each patient’s treatments. They all allow easy adjustments, as well.

The Orthodenco Orthodontic Lab produces the EMA. Its experienced technicians in the field can deliver quality-assured products on schedule. It has the staff capability – with a 20-man team – to attend to its clients’ orders.

About Orthodenco Orthodontic Lab

The Orthodenco Orthodontic Lab delivers the highest customer care and service, giving each appliance the attention to detail it requires. The lab uses only the best materials and applies manufacturing protocols it has perfected over the years. Its hard working and dedicated team facilitate long-term relationships with dental practices, which is why it has consistently received commendations from clients.

To know more about its services, visit the https://www.orthodenco.com/ today.