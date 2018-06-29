Mobile Accessories Market Industrial Insights, Growth, Future Trends, Geographic Analysis to 2022

Market Scenario:

The rapid proliferation of smartphones and other handheld mobile devices with a strong distribution network has spurred the Mobile Accessories Market globally. The increasing disposal income and rising urbanization across regions such as Latin America and Asia-Pacific has fuelled the market of mobile devices as well as mobile accessories. The demand for mobile accessories are increasing due to the high consumption of smartphone in emerging economies such as China, India and Brazil among others.

Mobile phone accessories include protective cases, headphones or earphones, power bank chargers, memory cards, batteries, and portable speakers. The demand of protective accessories such as tampered glasses, and screen guards is increasing to protect smartphones from physical damage. The growing demand for wireless mobile accessories such as Bluetooth headsets, wireless charger among others is one of the crucial trends that is driving the market of mobile accessories. The increasing adoption of E-commerce and E-banking have triggered the demand for mobile devices worldwide that in turn is further contributing to the growth of Mobile Accessories Market.

Hence the market for Mobile Accessories is expected to grow at US ~$104 billion by end of 2022 with CAGR of ~6% between years 2016 to 2022.

However, the user preference over mobile accessories and Security issues in online shopping are some of the restraining factor in Mobile Accessories Market.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is dominating the market of Mobile Accessories Market due to the high number of smartphone and other handheld devices in regions such as China and India. Growing mobile phone users and internet based activities such as online shopping in this region are also contributing in the growth of Mobile Accessories market. North America is the second largest Mobile Accessories Market due to the high adoption of smartphone users and internet based services in this region. Europe is expected to register healthy growth in the Mobile Accessories Market due to increasing demand of mobile phones and mobile accessories.

Segments:

Global Mobile Accessories Market has been segmented on the Basis of Products, Distribution Channel and Price Range. The Product includes Headphone/earphone, Protective Cases, Power Bank, Portable Speakers among others. Distribution Channel are Online, Offline among Others. Price Range include Premium, Medium, and Low.

Key Players

The prominent players in the market of Mobile Accessories are- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Apple Inc. (U.S.), JVC Kenwood Corp. (Japan), Plantronics, Inc. (U.S.), Bose Corporation (U.S.), Griffin Technology (U.S.), Otter Products, LLC (U.S.), Sennheiser Electronics GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) among others.

Intended Audience

Accessories Manufacturers

Smartphone Accessories Suppliers

Phone case and display protector manufacturers

E-commerce and Retail

Portable battery manufacturers

