Invest in a High-Quality Fibreglass Lap Pool from Guardian Pools

[Rockingham, 29/06/2018] – Guardian Pools, based in Perth, supplies durable and attractive fibreglass swimming pools for residential use. The company offer their pools in a wide variety of colours.

Fibreglass Pools

At Guardian Pools, the team believes that fibreglass swimming pools are practical and attractive additions to any property.

Fibreglass pools are fun and a good form of exercise whether you are throwing a pool party, relaxing with an evening swim or training with lap exercises. Each pool is designed with the best fibreglass materials on the market for a long-lasting and durable finish. The company tests all the pools beforehand to ensure both quality and safety.

Visual simplicity, appealing features and natural shapes are the characteristics of a fibreglass pool. They complement any garden and enhance a property’s overall aesthetic value. They transform homes into havens of relaxation and leisure, improving the quality of life.

A Selection of Colours

For the pool finish, Guardian Pools use high-performance laminates for all their swimming pools. The laminate consists of a ‘flowcoat’ outer surface barrier, 100 per cent fibreglass and resin layers, a 100 per cent vinyl ester resin protective barrier and a durable cosmetic layer for a stunning, hard-wearing surface.

At Guardian Pools, there are two colour ranges to choose from:

Classic Range:

• Aqua Blue

• Athol Blue

• Kakadu

• Night Blue

• Riviera Blue

• Sand

Shimmer Range:

• Evergreen

• Desert

• Diamond Blue

• Grey Granite

• Ivory Sand

• Midnight

• Tropical

• Twilight

• Vogue Blue

• White Granite

About Guardian Pools

Guardian Pools is a family-owned pool business based in Western Australian. They have been in the industry since 1960, providing their expertise in fibreglass pools for homeowners across the country. The company’s team of specialists always strive to develop advanced fibreglass technologies for safer and more reliable pools. They are one of the state’s leading pool suppliers, continuing to set the bar in both pool quality and professional installations.

For more information Guardian Pools and other product enquiries, visit their website at https://guardianindustries.com.au/