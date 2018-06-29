Business

International Room Escape Arizona

Escape the room Phoenix

Live through your favorite movies and video games in our real life escape room, where the main character is you. If you have not experienced this type of games before, you will be surprised, and if you already know them, you will even be more surprised. Mental ability and creativity are the keys to get out, but above all the success will depend on your collaboration and teamwork. Search for clues, unravel codes, solve puzzles and interpret symbols to achieve a single goal: TO ESCAPE…

International Room Escape Arizona, brings to life mental challenges and adventure of video games and escape films. The pressure and the work of being a detective generates a dose of adrenaline that will maintain your mind and heart accelerated at all times. Mental skills and wit are the keys to escape, but above all the success will depend on your collaboration and teamwork. Work together to solve the enigmas and fight against the clock to escape.

