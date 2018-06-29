Tech

Global Neuroprosthetics Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

Comment(0)

Neuroprosthetics also known as neural prosthetics is a biomedical device that is designed to provide a medium to the central nervous system to interact with the external environment or receive a signal from the external world. These devices are widely used to overcome neural related problem due to diseases or spinal cord injuries. The incidence of neural disease like Parkinson’s disease has increased the Neuroprosthetics market significantly. According to Parkinson Association of Carolinas, approximately seven to ten million people are living with Parkinson disease across the globe. The incidence of neural diseases like Parkinson and epilepsy are the major driving factor of the market. Moreover, the population across the globe is now opting for spinal cord injury treatment due to the advent of Neuroprosthetics devices. Besides, these increase in geriatric population is also one of the major driving factors. The cost of Neuroprosthetics devices is high and it requires extensive training and skills to operate the devices, these two factor together restraining the growth of the market. However, government investment and advancement in computer science and biomedical technologies will drive the future market of Neuroprosthetics.

Browse full report at: Global Neuroprosthetics Market Research

Geographically market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the world. North America has ruled the Neuroprosthetics market in the past few years due to the presence of major players as well as the region has most advanced healthcare technology and infrastructure. APAC region will grow significantly in the coming years, due to increased investment in healthcare technology and infrastructure.

Related Reports: Medical Devices Industry Analysis

The presence of a large number of companies in the segment makes it highly competitive. Major players are Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, BrainGate, Cochlear Limited, Cyberonics Inc., Medtronics Inc., Livanova Plc and so on. These players works on different types of devices that are used for various type of neural diseases such as motor disorder, vision disorder, cognitive disorder. The report includes a detailed analysis of companies, market overview, analyst insights and market segmentation.

Some Brief Table of Contents of Report

1. REPORT SUMMARY
1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS
1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN
1.2.1. BY SEGMENTS
1.2.2. BY GEOGRAPHY
1.2.3. BY STAKEHOLDERS

2. MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS
2.1. DEFINITION
2.2. ANALYST INSIGHTS & CURRENT MARKET TRENDS
2.3. REGULATION

3. MARKET DETERMINANT
3.1. MOTIVATORS
3.2. RESTRAINT
3.3. OPPORTUNITY

4. MARKET SEGMENTATION
4.1. GLOBAL NEUROPROSTHETICS MARKET, BY TYPE
4.2. GLOBAL NEUROPROSTHETICS MARKET, BY TREATMENT TECHNIQUE
4.3. GLOBAL NEUROPROSTHETICS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
5.1. KEY STRATEGIES
5.2. KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS

TOC Continued…

Related Articles
Tech

Canon India Announces Entry into the Wireless Laser Presenters Domain

editor

India, May 03, 2017: Canon India Pvt. Ltd, India’s leading Digital Imaging Company, stepped into a new domain with the launch of a range of wireless Laser Presenters. The firm launched four models of wireless laser presenters, including PR1000-R, PR500-R, PR100-R and PR10-G. Ergonomically designed to be portable and lightweight, these newly launched series of […]
Tech

Deep Learning Market to reach a market size of $256.2 billion by 2023

editor

According to a new report Global Deep Learning Market, published by KBV research, the Global Deep Learning Market size is expected to reach $256.2 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 31% CAGR during the forecast period. The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The […]
Tech

How Active@ Disk Image Makes Data Backup Easy

LSoft Technologies presents version 9.0.0 of its industry-leading disk imaging software, Active@ Disk Image. Designed as a complete backup and restore solution that automatically keeps a copy of every occupied byte on your hard drive or other storage device, its exhaustive approach to backup ensures that nothing gets forgotten about. Instead, it copies everything on […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *