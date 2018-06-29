Business

Global IoT Platforms Market Scenario and Growth Prospects 2018

This report studies the global IoT Platforms market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

This report studies the global IoT Platforms market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global IoT Platforms market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

  • PTC (ThingWorx)
  • Cisco (Jasper)
  • Microsoft
  • Google
  • IBM
  • Intel
  • SAP
  • Oracle
  • Amazon
  • Telit
  • General Electric
  • Gemalto
  • Zebra Technologies
  • AT&T
  • Xively (LogMeIn)
  • Aeris

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

  • United States
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Southeast Asia
  • India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

  • On-premises
  • Cloud-Based

Market segment by Application, IoT Platforms can be split into

  • Home Automation
  • Wearable Technology
  • Smart City
  • Industrial Automation
  • Connected Transportation
  • Healthcare
  • Others

The study objectives of this report are:

  • To study and forecast the market size of IoT Platforms in global market.
  • To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.
  • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
  • To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.
  • To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
  • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.


