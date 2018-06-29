Global High Barrier Packaging Films Market Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2023

Global High Barrier Packaging Films Market Information Report, by Material (Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyethylene, Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol, Low-Density Polyethylene And Linear Low-Density Polyethylene, Transparent high barrier films and Others), by Product (Pouches & Bags, Tray Lidding Film, Wrapping Film, and others), by Technology (Multi-Layer Film, Sustainable Barrier Coatings, Besela Barrier Film and Others), by Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care & Cosmetics, and Others) and By Region – Global Forecast To 2023

Market Scenario

On the basis of regions, global high barrier packaging films market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). Asia Pacific dominates the global high barrier packaging films market, and is followed by North America. It is expected to be the fastest growing region in the market. Growing industrialization, and urbanization in developing countries such as China and India, provides boost to the market. Additionally, the availability of raw materials and low labor cost, together form a positive influence on the market growth. China accounts for the largest share of the Asia Pacific high barrier packaging films market.

North America & Europe are the other major regions for the market. Increasing demand for consumer goods, and packaged food in these regions, drive the growth of the market. Additionally increasing applications for high barrier film packaging in the regions, also boosts the growth of the market. Latin America and Middle-East & Africa regions are also expected to have high growth during the forecast period, due to rising demand from the e-commerce sector.

Global high barrier packaging films market has been segmented as material, product, technology, application and region. On the basis of material, the market is segmented as Bio plastics, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyethylene, Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol, Low-Density Polyethylene and Linear Low-Density Polyethylene, Transparent high barrier films and others. Polyethylene is the largest and the fastest growing of all material segments, and is expected to be the fastest growing material segment. Majority of the end users use LDPE for high barrier packaging films. It has numerous benefits such as ease of processing, barrier to moisture, strength/toughness, flexibility, and ease of sealing. Transparent high barrier films are expected to gain significant share during the forecast period Extensive research and development, and continuous product development for advanced packaging, are fuelling the transparent high barrier films segment growth. PVC is a dense material. It is considered a common material in India, when clarity is an important selection criterion, particularly for consumer packaging.

On the basis of technology, the market has been segmented as multi-layer film, sustainable barrier coatings, Besela barrier film, and others. On the basis of applications, the market has been segmented as food & beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care & cosmetics, and others. Food & Beverages dominates the application segment of the market and is expected to be the fastest growing application segment. Increasing population along with growing demand for food and beverages, drives the growth of the market. The food products packaged using these films, contain less preservatives than canned food products, which has increased their acceptance among health-conscious consumers. Transparent barrier packaging film is a preferred material for the packaging of meat, sausages, vegetable, and some beverages in the food industry. Pharmaceutical application is expected to contribute significantly during the forecast period.

The prominent players in the global high barrier packaging films market include Amcor Limited (Australia), Bemis Company, Inc. (U.S.), Ampac Packaging LLC (U.S.), The Mondi Group (Austria), Sealed Air Corporation (U.S.), Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH (Austria), Berry Plastics Corporation (U.S.), Coveris Holdings S.A. (Luxembourg), Sonoco Products Company (U.S.), Wipak Walsrode GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Huhtamaki Group (Finland), Printpack Inc. (U.S.), Linpac Packaging Limited (U.K.), and Sigma Plastics Group (U.S.).

Hence, global high barrier packaging films market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

