ECP benefit Brain stroke patients

External Counter Pulsation ECP / EECP provides a new method of cerebral perfusion improvement with collateral supply in ischemic stroke having artery occlusive disease as reported by doctors of Department of Medicine and Therapeutics, Chinese University of Hong Kong and Prince of Wales Hospital.

Flow velocity changes before, during, and after ECP were monitored in Ischemic stroke patients with infarcts for 3 minutes using transcranial Doppler. ECP significantly increased middle cerebral artery mean flow velocities of stroke patients with augmentation index of 9 percent.

“ Brain stroke p[atients have little hope. In my opinion patients with weakness of limbs, decreased memory and mental capacity should try ECP – it may improve their Quality of Life” says Dr Sibia.

