Health and Wellness

ECP benefit Brain stroke patients

Comment(0)

External Counter Pulsation ECP / EECP provides a new method of cerebral perfusion improvement with collateral supply in ischemic stroke having artery occlusive disease as reported by doctors of Department of Medicine and Therapeutics, Chinese University of Hong Kong and Prince of Wales Hospital.
Flow velocity changes before, during, and after ECP were monitored in Ischemic stroke patients with infarcts for 3 minutes using transcranial Doppler. ECP significantly increased middle cerebral artery mean flow velocities of stroke patients with augmentation index of 9 percent.

“ Brain stroke p[atients have little hope. In my opinion patients with weakness of limbs, decreased memory and mental capacity should try ECP – it may improve their Quality of Life” says Dr Sibia.
—————————————————————————–
ECP/EECP was introduced in India by Dr. Sibia, Director, Sibia Medical Centre, Ludhiana
http://www.sibiamedicalcentre.com/

Contact Person:Dr S.S Sibia

Mobile No 9814034818

Address: B XIX 568 A, Cemetery Road / Atam Marg, Turn right after petrol pump Civil Lines, Near Fountain Chowk – Turn Right after Petrol Pump, Ludhiana, Punjab 141001

Related Articles
Health and Wellness

Monocyte Activation Tests Market to Register CAGR of over 14.0% from 2017 to 2025

Limited supply of MAT test kits & reagents to Restrain Global Market Expansion According to WHO (World Health Organization), only 12.5 million blood donations are collected globally, and approximately half of these are collected in high-income countries, which is home to 19% of the world’s population. Limited number of healthy blood donors hinders the production […]
Health and Wellness

Flow Cytometry Market Expected to Behold a CAGR of 7.1% through 2017-2022

Flow cytometry is used to monitor microscopic particles with the help of electronic devices called flow cytometers. Flow cytometry is used in stem cell research, in the development of immunology products and vaccines and also in CD4 testing. The global flow cytometry market is influenced by various factors such as medical and technological developments in […]
Health and Wellness

Organic Cheese Market: Cheddar Cheese will Remain Sought After

Global organic cheese market is the new topic which has discussed in a brand new report, “Organic Cheese Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017–2022),” that takes a review of the entire market for the anticipated period of 5-years- during 2017-2022. The historical data from 2012-2022 has been given in detail to get a […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *