Business

cinematographer south africa

Comment(0)

cinematographer south africa

I am the type of DP/cinematographer who likes to harness the logistical, the technological and the creative elements of a project to craft images that will work hard for the story being told. I relish the opportunity to be challenged and to create meaningful cinematic work.

I move between feature films, television series and commercials and I enjoy working on large scale, big budget projects as much as smaller projects that require smart planning and innovative solutions to deliver quality images.

I feel strongly that story is the ultimate guide in figuring out a visual approach. And I love that every day I get to do a job that lets me indulge my love for film and for story. I am equally passionate about creating a work environment that inspires and challenges, to get the best out of every project.

I am currently based in Johannesburg, South Africa, but I am available for travel. I have extensive shoot experience locally and abroad.

Related Articles
Business

Relocating To Jamaica

Operating from its warehouse in Greater London, the W.I. Freight is known for its excellent delivery times and world-class reputation. It has unrivalled experience when it comes to transporting goods across the Atlantic, specifically to destinations such as Jamaica. It uses its established network throughout the Caribbean and specialist knowledge of local and foreign conditions […]
Business

Sensor Fusion Market Research Report- Global Forecast to 2022

editor

Sensor Fusion Market, by Application (Military, Consumer electronics, Automotive, Robotics), by Sensor Type (Image, Radar, Touch, Temperature, Pressure, Capacitive), by Technology (MEMS, Non-MEMS) – Forecast 2022 Key Players for Sensor Fusion Market: Some of the major players in Sensor Fusion Market include NXP Semiconductor N.V. (Netherlands), Kionix, Inc. (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Cummins, Inc. […]
Business

Military Radar Market: Global Research Report Analysis, size, sales and Forecast by 2024

editor

This market research study analyzes the military radar market on global basis and provides estimates in terms of revenue (USD million) from 2015 to 2024. It describes the market dynamics affecting the industry and analyzes their impact through the forecast period. Moreover, it highlights the significant opportunities for market growth in the next eight years. […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *