Carnival of Illusion

PHOENIX, AZ –On September 29th Carnival of Illusion launches its tenth season of the blockbuster vaudeville-inspired illusion show. Carnival of Illusion starring Roland Sarlot and Susan Eyed is the longest running Arizona Theater show in history. Last season they celebrated their 500th performance. Schedule and availability for all four venues at carnivalofillusion.com.

 

Hang onto your hat, grab your partner, and jump into an evening of Old-World Magic. Carnival of Illusion blends their “Around the world” travel theme with all the charms of a Vaudeville-inspired road show. National Recipients for “Excellence in Magic,” Sarlot and Eyed have performed as house entertainers at the world’s top resorts, Fortune 100 CEOs, to the 200 Most Powerful Women in America.

 

Show runs select weekends through April 2019 at and one of their three Phoenix venues including the Arizona Biltmore Resort, the Mesa Arts Center, and the Tempe Center for the Arts. In Tucson, they perform at the Grand Parlour in the historic downtown Scottish Rite.

 

 

About Carnival of Illusion:

 

Back in 2009, we really wanted to create a special show that was unique to Arizona, to attract locals as well as snowbirds and tourists. We love that we can create an up-close magical experience with this ancient art form that has guests returning again and again,” says owner Roland Sarlot.

 

Susan Eyed, one of the few female magicians in the world added, “We have wanted a downtown Tucson venue for many years and somehow it was as if our crystal ball cleared and all magical forces pointed us to the Grand Parlour at the Scottish Rite. It’s the perfect fit, we’re thrilled.”

 

 

For tickets, show times, and more, visit carnivalofillusion.com or call (520) 615-5299

Media information: carnivalofillusion.com/press/

Press photos: carnivalofillusion.com/gallery

Media Contact: (520) 615-5299

