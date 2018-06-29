Biofertilizers Market research, Competitor Strategy, Industry Trends, Forecast to 2023

Market Introduction:

The global market for biofertilizers has been witnessing high demand for the last few years and is projected to reach USD 2653.48 million by 2023 compared to USD 1183.34 million in 2017. Increasing awareness regarding sustainable agriculture followed by various government initiatives to promote the product is majorly driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing trend of inclination towards organic foods from the consumers is boosting the growth of the market. Growing demand from the emerging market will surge the biofertilizers market over the coming years.

Market Forecast:

Biofertilizers are living microorganisms which provide nutrients to the crops through nitrogen fixation and phosphorous solubilization processes. They also assist in maintaining the quality of the soil and promoting sustainable agriculture. The various types of biofertilizers include, nitrogen fixing biofertilizers, phosphate solubilizing biofertilizer, plant growth promoting Rhizobacteria, and biofertilizers for micronutrients. They are cost effective and are a renewable source of plant nutrients. Concerns for sustainable agricultural land has increased with the use of chemical fertilizers, which has created immense scope for biofertilizers.

Bring a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1386

Based on the type, nitrogen-fixing segment is dominating the market and is witnessed to grow at the highest growth rate of 14.74% over the forecast period. On the basis of crop type, cereals & grains segment is expected to hold the maximum market share of 43% on the global level. Additionally, on the basis of application, seed application segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 14.60% during the review period. Based on the form, the dry segment dominated the market in 2017.

Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global biofertilizers market are National Fertilizers Ltd. (India), Madras Fertilizers Limited (India), Monsanto BioAg (U.S.), Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. (India), and T Stanes & Company Limited (India). Camson Bio Technologies Limited (India), Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. (India), Biomax Naturals (India), Agri Life (India), and Mani Dharma Biotech Pvt. Ltd. (India) are among others.

Target Audience:

Biofertilizers manufacturers

Agriculture industry

E-commerce

Regional Analysis:

Among the regions, North America is dominating the biofertilizers market with over 31.74% of the global market share and is projected to reach around USD 827.62 million by 2023. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region for biofertilizers market. In Asia Pacific, Japan is expected to grow at the highest rate followed by Australia and India over the forecast period.

Access Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/bio-fertilizers-market-1386

Moreover, RoW is also projected to witness a substantial growth rate during the forecast period 2017-2023, in which Latin America is projected to grow at the highest rate followed by Africa over the review period.