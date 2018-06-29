Biocontrol Agents Market Report Explored in Latest Research 2016 – 2026

Diseases hamper the quality and quantity of plant production. Chemical agents such as herbicides and pesticides have been used effectively since long as suppressors of many varieties of pests. However, pests have developed resistance to pesticides due to their extensive usage. Biocontrol agents, which help decrease the negative effects of plant pathogens, can act as substitutes to pesticides. Biocontrol agents are considered effective source that inhibits the growth of pests.

Based on crop type, the market for biocontrol agents has been segmented into fruits, cereals, oils, vegetables, and other crops. In terms of application, the market can be segregated into seed treatment, post-harvest, and on-field applications. The biocontrol agents market has been further divided into type of control agents such as parasitoids and predators. Based on the target pest covered, the biocontrol agents market can be segmented into arthropods, weed, and microorganisms. In terms of active substances, the market can be segregated into macrobials, entomopathogenic nematodes, and microbials.

Biocontrol Agents Market: Trends and Opportunities

The market for biocontrol agents is expected to expand at a significant rate owing to the rising awareness among consumers about the consumption of contamination-free food. Plant diseases decrease the overall yield and productivity. This drives the usage of various chemical agents to suppress the disease-causing pests. Excess usage of chemical agents significantly impacts the quality of soil. It decreases the fertility of the soil and also makes pests resistant to chemical agents.

The microbials segments accounts for prominent share of the biocontrol agents market due to its cost effectiveness and potential to eliminate a wide range of pests. Outfield growers widely use microbials, as they are readily available. Bacterium-based biological control agents (BCAs) are primarily employed to suppress targeted pests. The on-field application segment dominates the biocontrol agents market. The segment is anticipated to expand rapidly during the forecast period due to the use of biocontrol agents The seed treatment segments also holds prominent share; it is projected to be one of the lucrative segments due to the easy availability and low cost of seed treatment products.

Lack of awareness about biocontrol agents among crop producers is the major restraining factor of the biocontrol agents market. Governments across the world need to take initiatives to promote the usage of biocontrol agents. Availability of effective pest control methods hampers the reach of biocontrol agents.

Biocontrol Agents Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the biocontrol agents market include Novozymes, BASF SE, Koppert Biological Systems, Croppscience Bayer AG, Marrone BioInnovations Inc., and Syngenta AG.