Avail Accurate Astrology Reading @ HigherSelfCommunications.com

Astrology is the study of celestial bodies in relation to the human being. Astrology affects personality, destiny and natural affairs. Receiving an astrology reading from an astrologer at higherselfcommunications.com can provide you with insights into the immediate and distant future.

Astrology concerns the past as planetary orbits affect cycles. Our Sun travels a circular path along 12 different constellations, which are the Zodiac signs. Each constellation or sign has its own characteristics and qualities that are mostly different and distinct from the others. Sometimes, two or more signs will have some things in common, but it is more the exception than the rule. For instance, the two signs Taurus and Pisces, both concern the arts.

Stephanie Jourdan, Ph.D. Higher Self Communications, has practiced astrology full-time since 2000 and part time in conjunction with hypnotherapy, since 1987. Jourdan has studied hypnosis, numerology, myth, tarot, gem therapy, astrology & archetypal therapy since 1981, but grew up in a home where her mother encouraged studies of philosophy, homeopathy, Jungian psychology, behavior therapy and mysticism.

According to Dr. Jourdan, and her daughter, who is also an astrologer, Shanti Jourdan, your chart holds the keys that unlock optimal possibilities for you in this lifetime. You can maximize your abundance, health, talents and relationships through the sacred geometry that is your personal chart.

Astrological readings at Higher Self Communications by Stephanie Jourdan, Ph.D. and Shanti Jourdan typically include natal, progressed, solar arc, and transits, as well as synastry (relationship) and astrocartography (location).

An astrological reading requires your date of birth, time of birth and your place of birth. A transit and progressed chart reading (what’s going on now) requires your current place of residence.

The fee for astrological readings and hypnotherapy sessions is $360 per hour for Stephanie Jourdan, $240 per hour for Diane Griggs-Ross and $120 per hour for Shanti Jourdan.

Astrological readings concerning health matters are typically referred to as medical astrology. Medical astrology is the branch of astrology that looks to see where tension is stored in the body so that the client can tend to that area, system or organ and prevent disease and injury from occurring.

Since our lives smart money management to a great extent, financial astrology is very popular. Financial astrology analyzes and interprets the geometric relationships between planets, signs and placements in the chart to decipher the meaning of each planetary relationship and its unique quality and impact to provide financial insights.

About Higher Self Communications:

Stephanie Jourdan, Ph.D., Diane Griggs-Ross and Shanti Jourdan offer remarkable astrological readings, which are available by telephone or by email.  Fees are pro-rated accordingly for astrological readings under or over an hour.

Where you are on your birthday impacts the whole year that follows. Stephanie, Diane or Shanti can run your solar return chart for your upcoming birthday and let you know where you need to be for optimal success, health, wealth or love!

