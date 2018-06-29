Aquaponics Market: Soaring Demand from Construction Industry to Bolster Market Growth

A Research Study Titled, “Aquaponics Market By Component, Equipment, Product Type And End User – Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2023”, Published By Crystal Market Research

Market Highlights

The global Aquaponics Market was worth USD 0.35 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 0.88 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.71% during the forecast period. Aquaponic is an incorporated system of developing fish and plants together, wherein the waste delivered by amphibian animals is useful to give supplements to plants. Under aquaponic system, hydroponic system gets water from aquaculture system in which end-products of the procedure, for example, alkali gets separated with the assistance of nitrifying microscopic organisms into nitrites first and after that into nitrates later which are then expended up as supplements by plants and after that the water is again go into aquaculture system.

Check discount offer for Report click on the link @ https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/check-discount/FB02556

Market Classification

Aquaponics Market, By Component, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million)

Bio Filter

Rearing Tanks

Settling Basins

Aquaponic Produce

Other Components

Aquaponics Market, By Equipment, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million)

In-Line Water Heaters

Grow Lights

Pumps and Valves

Fish Purge Systems

Other Equipment

Aquaponics Market, By Product Type, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million)

Fish

Herbs

Fruits

Vegetables

Aquaponics Market, By End User, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million)

Commercial

Home Production

Research

Regional outlook and Trend Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region will boost the aquaponics market due to rising population base combined with rising awareness in regard to the advantages of organic farm products. Farmers in developing economies are making use of aquaponics in order to produce organic foods and fishes simultaneously.

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are NutraPonics, Aquaponic Lynx LLC, Green Life Aquaponics, ECF Farm Systems GmbH, The Aquaponic Source, UrbanFarmers AG and Backyard Aquaponics. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Aquaponics Market – By Region:

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/FB02556

What Our Report Offer:

1) An extensive research study on the Global Aquaponics Market, and its entire ecosystem, describes the market trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities of the Aquaponics Market.

2) We provide you the longest possible market segmentation based on type of products, procedures and geography and describe the market share region wise.

3) The report gives a bird eyes view on the competitive landscape which includes mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, market strategies, and new product launches.